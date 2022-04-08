WATCH | Small aircraft towed after daring emergency landing on Moloto Road in Pretoria | News24

A pilot, from Blue Chip Flight School, was compelled to make a daring emergency touchdown in Pretoria on Wednesday.

The Cessna 172M Skyhawk suffered engine failure on its manner again to Wonderboom Airport shortly after take-off.

Henk Kraaij, managing director of Blue Chip, praised the flight teacher for his talent in touchdown safely.

Tshwane’s infamous Moloto Road has claimed many lives through the years – and has a fame for being a harmful place to drive.

But this may occasionally change after a pilot, who was instructing a trainee, made a daring emergency touchdown of their small plane on the highway on Wednesday night.

News24 obtained a video of the Cessna 172M Skyhawk, being towed alongside Zambezi Drive, from Lieutenant-Colonel Tume Ramahlaha, who was off responsibility on the time.

Traffic was delivered to a standstill because the plane was towed, with the help of the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) and the South African Police Service (SAPS), again to Wonderboom Airport.

The Cessna belongs to Blue Chip Flight School and had taken off from Wonderboom round 19:30 on Wednesday.

According to Henk Kraaij, managing director of Blue Chip, it was a coaching flight, with one among Blue Chip’s instructors and a trainee pilot.

“Shortly after take-off, they noticed that the engine temperature was rising, and they immediately requested Wonderboom to allow them to land. They requested priority as the temperature was rising still,” Kraaij informed News24.

A couple of seconds later, he mentioned, the engine died.

“But with a considerable amount of skill, our instructor was able to land on Moloto Road, without any injuries. We are very thankful for this, and it goes to show again that the training we provide has paid off,” Kraaij mentioned.

He mentioned the plane was being inspected by technicians and this could decide the reason for the engine failure. But it was in all probability, he mentioned, an element failure.

“It’s just one of those technical things, with a one in a million chance of failing,” he mentioned. “We have flown the plane for many, many hours, and it never put a foot wrong, not a single issue with the engine. It’s such a lovely plane to fly,” he added.

Kraaij praised the trainer for bringing the airplane down safely.

After the touchdown, he mentioned, Blue Chip activated its emergency response plan, and instantly notified the Civil Aviation Authority.

He thanked the TMPD and SAPS for his or her “excellent” work.

Ramahlaha mentioned he was shocked, however grateful there had not been a critical accident.