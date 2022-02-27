WATCH | Speedster crashes into spinning car as Durban metro cops try to clampdown on drag racing | News24

Durban Metro Police have been alerted to unlawful drag racing on Saturday evening.

Police acquired info from members of the general public.

Videos are additionally circulating on social media and within the clips, automobiles might be seen spinning and racing up and down Umgeni Road.

Durban Metro Police officers have been alerted to unlawful drag racing exterior varied BP, Shell and Engen petrol stations on Saturday evening.

Videos are circulating on social media and within the clips, automobiles might be seen spinning and racing up and down Umgeni Road whereas a number of bystanders look on. In one video, a automobile might be seen crashing into one other, prompting bystanders to flee in several instructions.

According to Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad, no accidents have been reported.

He mentioned officers acquired calls from members of the general public about unlawful drag racing.

“When our officers responded to the call, we received another call [about drag racing] at another garage.

“By the time our officers arrived on the scene, everybody had already dispersed,” Sewpersad said.

A case of reckless and negligent driving was opened at the Sydenham police station.

Car concerned in unlawful drag racing in Durban. (Supplied) Photo Supplied

“No different info has been offered and no arrests have been made,” he mentioned.

Sewpersad added that drag racing was not unusual within the space however mentioned folks have been now not reporting it.

READ | Illegal drag races disturbing the peace in northern KZN

Previously, officers have been inundated with complaints in regards to the practise.

“We haven’t got sufficient manpower to clampdown on this unlawful racing. This type of racing has been happening for a few years. These drivers are competing for one thing of significance, which is why they participate in [it], “he added.

“For us to conduct these sorts of operations, we want a number of manpower. It’s not conducive to ship out two automobiles to those occasions. We have, up to now, additionally [arrested] law enforcement officials who’ve taken half in occasions like these, so we need to discourage folks [from taking] half in unlawful racing.”