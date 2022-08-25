WATCH | Stellenbosch University choir wows passengers with impromptu in-flight performance | News24

The Stellenbosch University choir handled passengers aboard a South African Airways flight to Cape Town to some gentle in-flight leisure.

The choir was coming back from a funeral in Nigeria when SAA workers requested them to sing.

Videos of their efficiency have gone viral on social media.

Passengers aboard a South African Airways flight have been handled to some sudden in-flight leisure on Monday when members of the Stellenbosch University choir gave an impromptu efficiency.

Video footage displaying the choir performing contained in the aeroplane was shared on social media.

The footage reveals passengers recording the group of about 85 members and their conductor.

Conductor André van der Merwe informed News24 that the choir was coming back from a visit to Nigeria, having carried out on the funeral of Princess Margaret Obaigbena.

It was the choir’s first worldwide journey because the nationwide Coronavirus lockdown was carried out in March 2020.

He mentioned the in-flight efficiency was not deliberate.

“We were still tired following the performances on the weekend, but the SAA air hosts had recognised us and asked us to sing for them,” he mentioned.

He added:

I usually draw back from singing in public, and we needed to respect the setting we have been in, however we have been requested properly.

The choir sang Weeping, an anti-apartheid protest track by Bright Blue, adopted by the nationwide anthem.

“There were different cultures on the flight so we decided to perform the historical Weeping melody as we all resonate with it,” Van der Merwe mentioned.

“There is a perception that Stellenbosch doesn’t accommodate every culture, which is incorrect as this song showed how we embrace everyone.”

And whereas they have been spreading the love, the members of the choir mentioned they too felt the love.

“It was an incredible expertise giving a efficiency mid-flight… We actually loved it. The suggestions from passengers, together with social media reactions, is heart-warming and humbling,” mentioned Le Marc September, a member of the choir.