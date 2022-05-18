WATCH | Stellenbosch University student whose belongings were urinated on, still waiting for apology | News24

Despite apologising to fellow college students, Theuns du Toit had but to apologise to the scholar on whose belongings he urinated, the sufferer mentioned.

Du Toit was suspended from Stellenbosch University for the alleged racist incident.

Criminal costs had since been opened towards him.

“I know what I did was wrong.”

These had been the phrases Stellenbosch pupil Theuns du Toit used to apologise to his fellow Huis Marais residents after allegedly urinating on a black pupil’s belongings.

However, Du Toit was but to apologise to the scholar he humiliated, the sufferer claimed.

First-year pupil Babalo Ndwayana informed News24 that he was but to obtain an apology from Du Toit, which had left him feeling vindicated in opening a prison case towards Du Toit.

Ndwayana mentioned:

He has not apologised which proves that I used to be appropriate to open a prison case towards him. I had waited for him to return ahead, however after seeing that he was not sorry for what he did, I made a decision to put costs. I really feel offended at him as a result of I used to be ready to forgive him.

In an emergency assembly held at Huis Marais on Sunday night time, Du Toit apologised earlier than he was faraway from the residence. In his apology, Du Toit acknowledged that Ndwayana was current.

A video of the assembly confirmed Du Toit addressing fellow college students, saying: “I know what I did was wrong, and I would like to apologise.” The video was first printed in an article by MatieMedia.

In the early hours of Sunday, Ndwayana was asleep in his room when Du Toit allegedly entered it and urinated on his belongings.

Another video, which was extensively shared on social media, confirmed Du Toit urinating on a desk. The individual filming asks him why he was “peeing in [his] room”. Du Toit mumbled that he was “waiting for someone”.

According to Ndwayana, when the recording stopped, Du Toit informed him “it’s a white boy thing”, which he interpreted to imply “this is what they [white boys] do to black boys”.

On Tuesday, police confirmed they had been investigating a prison criticism towards Du Toit for burglary (unknown), malicious harm to property and crimen injuria.

They wouldn’t elaborate additional on the investigation when pressed on Wednesday.

Du Toit didn’t reply to News24’s quite a few requests for remark.

He was suspended from the college on Monday, pending an investigation into the incident.

An on-line petition calling for Du Toit’s expulsion from the college had, by Wednesday morning, already garnered practically 90 000 signatures.

In a press release, Stellenbosch University mentioned: “University authorities are currently investigating a widely publicised very serious incident that occurred in the early hours of Sunday. In dealing with the incident… decisive disciplinary action has already been taken on Monday including the suspension of the alleged perpetrator.”

An investigation was already underneath means, the college mentioned.

