WATCH | Stellenbosch University student’s belongings urinated on in allegedly racist incident | News24

Stellenbosch University is launching an investigation into an allegedly racist incident.

On Sunday, a black pupil’s belongings had been urinated on.

Further motion by the college will rely on the result of the investigation.

Stellenbosch University is investigating an allegedly racist incident at one in all its pupil residences over the weekend, through which a black first-year pupil was focused.

According to the SA Students Congress (Sasco), a white pupil broke right into a black pupil’s room at Huis Marais residence and urinated on his belongings.

Sasco mentioned the black pupil was asleep on Sunday morning when the white pupil entered his room and urinated on his desk, books and laptops.

Sasco’s assertion learn:

The sufferer … was sleeping when he heard noise in his room… When he awoke, the racist white boy was urinating on his examine desk, books and on his laptop computer. When [questioned] by the sufferer, the racist response was that it’s what they do to black boys.

A video that was shared extensively on social media, reveals a person urinating on a desk. The one that is filming asks him why he’s “peeing in [his] room”. The man mumbles that he’s “waiting for someone”.

Stellenbosch University’s senior director of pupil affairs, Dr Choice Makhetha, mentioned the establishment strongly condemns “any destructive behaviour, such as [what occurred] during the incident in the Huis Marais residence on the Stellenbosch campus”.

Makhetha added that the college would probe the incident.

“The residence management was made aware of the incident during the day [on Sunday] and it was immediately reported to the relevant university structures for urgent investigation. The residence management, in the meanwhile, also strongly condemned the incident and took steps to manage the repercussions in the residence,” Makhetha added.

Stellenbosch University campus. Getty Images PHOTO: Getty Images

The pupil shouldn’t be dwelling within the residence in the meanwhile.

Based on the findings of the investigation, “necessary and decisive action will be taken”, Makhetha mentioned.

“We are deeply concerned by this type of behaviour and as a university, wish to state in no uncertain terms, that it will not be tolerated…. What happened at Huis Marais is not acceptable and should be taken seriously.”

She added:

No pupil comes to college to be ill-treated by one other. No pupil has the suitable to decrease one other’s human dignity on this method and simply make an apology. The pupil affected remains to be in shock and nonetheless attempting to course of what simply occurred.

Makhetha mentioned she sensed this when she spoke to the coed on Monday morning.

“It is painful for him to experience this,” she added.

The college’s pupil consultant council (SRC) chairperson, Viwe Kobokana, mentioned a gathering had been scheduled with the sufferer and the college.

The SRC will subject a press release after the assembly on Monday, she mentioned.

Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you need delivered straight to your inbox.