WATCH | Stormers’ match-winning try you didn’t see on TV | Sport

With TremendousSport having some technical difficulties on Saturday, viewers of the United Rugby Championship (URC) conflict between the Bulls and the Stormers at Loftus Versfeld did not see the match-winning strive that gave the coastal franchise a 30-26 win.

The Stormers, who had led 18-7 at half-time discovered themselves trailing within the ultimate jiffy when the TV blackout occurred.

A strive from scrumhalf Paul de Wet within the 76th minute transformed by flyhalf Manie Libbok was sufficient to safe victory, nevertheless.

WATCH the strive from De Wet beneath: