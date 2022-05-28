Sports
Watch Sunil Gavaskar’s videos to learn how to counter fearsome pacers despite short height: Javed Miandad | Cricket News – Times of India
KARACHI: Their on-field banter, typically playful and at different occasions bitter, is part of India-Pakistan cricketing folklore however when it got here to respect, Javed Miandad all the time had the best regards for Sunil Gavaskar‘s unflappable temperament and near-perfect method towards quickest bowlers of his time.
Miandad feels that present gamers ought to watch video clips of Gavaskar’s batting to understand how he tackled among the world’s most fearsome quick bowlers like Michael Holding, Andy Roberts, Malcolm Marshall, Imran Khan, Richard Hadlee, Dennis Lillee amongst others.
“It was amazing that given his short height, how well he played all over the world. His consistency and performances are remarkable,” Miandad mentioned in a video launched by the Pakistan Cricket Board.
Miandad believes that Gavaskar’s immaculate defence and stability whereas standing at barely 5 toes 5 inches towards hefty quick bowlers are classes that may be learnt.
“Players nowadays can learn so much from watching his videos. See how he coped with the fast bowlers despite his short height. He played in an era where he faced the most fearsome pace bowlers in the West Indies, England, Australia, New Zealand and even against Pakistan and yet he was successful.”
Miandad, who performed 124 Tests and remained Pakistan’s prime run-getter earlier than Younis Khan overtook him, additionally talked concerning the camaraderie he shared with the previous India skipper.
“I enjoyed watching him bat. I remember I used to field close to him and keep chattering away to distract him as his level of concentration and focus was so high,” he mentioned.
“There were times when I managed to disturb his focus and when he got out, he always used to leave cursing me and I enjoyed it.”
Miandad mentioned India was lucky to have Gavaskar and his brother-in-law Gundappa Vishwanath play in the identical period.
“Vishwanath was another top player but Gavaskar was exceptional.”
Miandad, who was coach of the nationwide crew thrice, mentioned he all the time loved watching Gavaskar bat and had some well-known duels with him on the sector.
Miandad feels that present gamers ought to watch video clips of Gavaskar’s batting to understand how he tackled among the world’s most fearsome quick bowlers like Michael Holding, Andy Roberts, Malcolm Marshall, Imran Khan, Richard Hadlee, Dennis Lillee amongst others.
“It was amazing that given his short height, how well he played all over the world. His consistency and performances are remarkable,” Miandad mentioned in a video launched by the Pakistan Cricket Board.
Miandad believes that Gavaskar’s immaculate defence and stability whereas standing at barely 5 toes 5 inches towards hefty quick bowlers are classes that may be learnt.
“Players nowadays can learn so much from watching his videos. See how he coped with the fast bowlers despite his short height. He played in an era where he faced the most fearsome pace bowlers in the West Indies, England, Australia, New Zealand and even against Pakistan and yet he was successful.”
Miandad, who performed 124 Tests and remained Pakistan’s prime run-getter earlier than Younis Khan overtook him, additionally talked concerning the camaraderie he shared with the previous India skipper.
“I enjoyed watching him bat. I remember I used to field close to him and keep chattering away to distract him as his level of concentration and focus was so high,” he mentioned.
“There were times when I managed to disturb his focus and when he got out, he always used to leave cursing me and I enjoyed it.”
Miandad mentioned India was lucky to have Gavaskar and his brother-in-law Gundappa Vishwanath play in the identical period.
“Vishwanath was another top player but Gavaskar was exceptional.”
Miandad, who was coach of the nationwide crew thrice, mentioned he all the time loved watching Gavaskar bat and had some well-known duels with him on the sector.