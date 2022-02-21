Watch this cat’s shocking reaction when it sees a new kitten its family adopted

Cats are such lovable little beings who love being the centre of consideration. Cats can typically act jealous in the event that they see their dad and mom enjoying with different pets. In an experiences precisely that when it sees that its dad and mom have adopted a brand new kitten. This video will make you go ‘aww’ whenever you see the cat’s stunning response on seeing the kitten.

In the video, the house owners of the black cat open a field mendacity on the ground. They wish to shock their pet cat and ask “what’s in there?”, however the cat’s stunning response will make you giggle. It stares on the new kitten with huge eyes and appears actually shocked.

“When you realize you’re no longer the center of attention,” the caption of the video says.

Watch the lovable video under:

The publish was crammed with feedback with individuals saying that it appears like a betrayal to the cat. Many have been of the opinion that this wasn’t a great way to introduce a brand new cat.

“Put that thing back where it came from, or so help me,” a Reddit consumer commented.

“I made the mistake of introducing my cats like this. They used to fight all the time, nothing i did helped unless i kept them in separate rooms,” posted one other consumer.

“The look of betrayal on its face,” commented a 3rd.

What do you consider this cat’s response?