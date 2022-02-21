Watch: This converted all-electric Honda S2000 is powered by a Tesla motor

A video has surfaced on the web that reveals a Honda S2000 that has been transformed into an electrical automobile and the spotlight of this EV is that it’s powered by a Tesla motor.

Built by Ryan of Rywire Motorsport Electronics, somebody at a look might discover the entrance of this Honda roaster is much like the Volkswagen ID.

vary. The creator and his crew used a set of aero wheels on the EV to finish its look.

Now the powertrain of the transformed automobile is perhaps the point of interest as it’s a Tesla drive unit and might generate an influence output of 500 hp. The electrical motor has been mounted on the rear of the automobile and it attracts energy from one other small battery pack that are two Chevy Volt battery packs with a complete capability of 38 kWh. This revamped electrical automobile will present the person with a variety of as much as 193 km.

The video has been uploaded on YouTube and it has garnered fairly a big variety of views. Many posted constructive feedback concerning the conversion and a few went forward to say as EVs are costly, one might discover these conversions as a traditional development within the coming days.

Honda launched the S2000 mannequin in 2001 and it featured a extremely compact, 2.0-litre, DOHC VTEC engine that produced energy of 240 hp and a most torque of 207 Nm. It supplied an electrical energy steering system together with a race-car-type digital instrument panel. The engine of this mannequin met the low-emission automobile requirements as effectively. The automotive’s six-speed handbook transmission gave it a high-performance high quality. The Honda S2000 was succesful to the touch the pace of 96 kmph from stationary in lower than 6 seconds.

