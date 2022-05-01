WATCH | This is probably the strangest (and funniest) try you’ll ever see | Sport
If you’re a rugby fan, you’ve got undoubtedly seen some spectacular tries scored through the years.
This weekend, nevertheless, Michael Graham of Harbour Hawks in New Zealand ran in one of many strangest and presumably funniest tries you’ll ever see.
Let’s simply say it entails an injured participant leaving the sphere, a kick forward and an unlikely bounce.
WATCH BELOW (video from the RugbyMove web site):
