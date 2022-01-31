Watch: This Spicy Aloo Tikki Burger Screams Indulgence (Recipe Video Inside)

Who would not love a great burger, This decadent dish is the right mixture of recent veggies, flavourful sauces and delicious patty. Just fascinated by a juicy scrumptious burger can have us drooling! While burger is an American delicacy, Indian foodies have fallen in love with this dish and made it their very own! Nowadays, burger has turn out to be the go-to meal for any and each event! When we consider burger, the primary choice that involves our thoughts is the aloo tikki burger. First launched to us as a fusion dish from a well-liked fast-food joint, this burger has now turn out to be an vital a part of our delicacies. It takes the very best flavors of the traditional avenue meals aloo tikki and spices up the western traditional burger, to provide us this scrumptious and drool-worthy dish! Pair this aloo tikki burger with French fries and you’re in for a deal with!

Aloo Tikki Burger Recipe: How To Make Aloo Tikki Burger At Home

To make the burger, you may first must make the potato patties. For that, add boiled potatoes and peas to a bowl and mash them properly. Add salt, pepper, crimson chilli powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, ginger-garlic paste and blend it properly. Make patties of the combination, dip them in maida slurry and coat it with breadcrumbs. Fry the patties until they’re golden brown.

Make a sauce by mixing mayonnaise, chilli sauce and ketchup. Apply the sauce to the burger buns, place lettuce, onions, tomatoes and potato patties as proven within the video. Aloo tikki burger is prepared!

Watch the step-by-step recipe video of Aloo Tikki Burger within the Header Section.

Sounds straightforward, proper?! Make this scrumptious aloo tikki burger at house and impress your loved ones together with your culinary abilities. Do inform us within the feedback part the way you preferred it!

