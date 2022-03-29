WATCH | ‘Trash has value’: Kenyan inventor turns plastic into bricks | News24

Nzambi Matee, a Kenyan engineer and inventor, recycles tonnes of plastic destined for landfill into eco-friendly bricks which are stronger, cheaper and lighter than concrete.

A creation of her personal design, these sustainable paving blocks already line roads, driveways and sidewalks in Nairobi, however may quickly additionally serve as a substitute constructing materials for low-cost housing.

Every day her enterprise, Gjenge Makers, churns out 1 500 bricks made out of industrial and family plastic that in any other case could be dumped within the metropolis’s overflowing rubbish heaps.

“Plastic still has value,” mentioned Nzambi Matee of the mountains of discarded oil drums, laundry buckets, yoghurt tubs and different trash being shredded into vibrant flakes at her Nairobi manufacturing facility.

“I believe that plastic is one of the misunderstood materials.”

The 30-year-old Kenyan engineer and inventor would know: her start-up recycles tonnes of plastic destined for landfill into eco-friendly bricks which are stronger, cheaper and lighter than concrete.

The younger entrepreneur give up a job in oil and gasoline – the very trade that makes plastic from fossil fuels – to discover recycling after being shocked at how little trash was being reused.

“In Nairobi we generate about 500 metric tonnes of plastic waste every single day, and only a fraction of that is recycled,” mentioned Matee, who bounds with power across the manufacturing facility ground in denim overalls and trainers.

“And that made me think – what happens to this plastic?”

Stronger, lighter, cheaper

Most winds up in landfill, rivers and oceans, and fewer than 10 % is recycled.

In Nairobi, one in every of Africa’s fastest-growing capitals, Matee discovered an limitless provide of uncooked materials to work with, scouring town’s ideas and industrial zones for undesirable plastic.

It took a number of years to good a prototype – the equipment required was customized constructed and sourced from spare industrial components – however by 2019 manufacturing was steadily underway.

The shredded plastic is blended with sand and subjected to excessive warmth, producing a sludge that’s moulded into totally different sized blocks.

The finish result’s a paver that’s wherever between two and 7 occasions stronger than concrete, half the burden, and as a lot as 15 % cheaper, says Matee.

It can be extra sturdy.

Plastic is fibrous in nature, and the distinctive manufacturing course of prevents air pockets from forming inside the bricks. This leads to higher compression power than standard paving stones that crack beneath heavy power or extended climate publicity.

“Because of that, it doesn’t break,” mentioned Matee, clapping two of the plastic bricks collectively sharply.

In 2021, they recycled 50 tonnes of plastic however Matee hopes to double that quantity this 12 months as manufacturing expands.

Big plans

There are limitations.

Of the seven main sorts of plastic, solely 4 will be recycled into bricks.

PET plastic – the sort utilized in plastic bottles and a serious scourge on the atmosphere – shouldn’t be but suitable, however they hope to vary that.

Matee mentioned:

There is extra that may be completed, there may be extra that must be completed. We are only a single drop within the ocean… small, small drops will make an enormous impact.

They try to interrupt into the inexpensive housing market by designing a block that may change or complement bricks, mortar and different normal constructing supplies.

A prototype is within the works, with plans to construct a mannequin residence by the tip of the 12 months.

“We want to be the leaders in alternative building products. Our first area of attack is plastic,” Matee mentioned.

Her trailblazing work has attracted accolades, and earned one other enhance earlier this 12 months after she designed a customized gavel for a serious UN atmosphere summit the place the plastic trash disaster topped the agenda.

Gjenge Makers has additionally created over 100 direct and oblique jobs by means of recycling plastic — serving to each livelihoods and the atmosphere in a approach Matee says wasn’t doable working with fossil fuels.

“Let’s just say I sleep better,” she mentioned with a smile.

