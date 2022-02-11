Watch: Truck loaded with gas cylinders explodes on Beirut-Jounieh highway

A truck loaded with gasoline cylinders exploded on the Beirut-Jounieh freeway in Lebanon after it caught fireplace, a video shared on social media confirmed.

Local MTV tv reported that the explosion was heard within the areas surrounding Zouk Mosbeh however the incident occurred in Kaslik space.

According to the report, the driving force fled the scene when the truck caught fireplace and makes an attempt to speak with him have been unsuccessful. MTV added that the driving force’s telephone is switched off.

Two close by automobiles have been broken, however no accidents have been reported. The civil protection introduced the fireplace below management, nevertheless it reportedly had reached a close-by condo and broken electrical cables which triggered an influence outage.

Traffic on each lanes of the freeway got here to a whole standstill, with site visitors from Beirut towards Jounieh extra affected.

