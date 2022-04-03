WATCH | Turn on the Zas! Stormers winger shows blinding pace to score | Sport

Stormers wing Leolin Zas on the cost towards Ulster at Cape Town Stadium. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)

The Stormers wealthy vein of kind continued on Saturday with a 29-13 win over the Ospreys in a United Rugby Championship conflict at Cape Town Stadium.

They rating 4 glorious tries, with two coming for in-form winger Leolin Zas.

For the second, Zas confirmed his unimaginable tempo as he collected a move, kicked into area after which collected the ball to cross the road untouched by a defender.

WATCH his good effort beneath: