WATCH | Turn on the Zas! Stormers winger shows blinding pace to score | Sport

The Wall13 hours ago
Stormers wing Leolin Zas on the cost towards Ulster at Cape Town Stadium. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)

The Stormers wealthy vein of kind continued on Saturday with a 29-13 win over the Ospreys in a United Rugby Championship conflict at Cape Town Stadium.

They rating 4 glorious tries, with two coming for in-form winger Leolin Zas. 

For the second, Zas confirmed his unimaginable tempo as he collected a move, kicked into area after which collected the ball to cross the road untouched by a defender.

WATCH his good effort beneath: 

