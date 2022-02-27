Watch: Ukrainian civilians use their bodies to block Russian tanks

Russian tank ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP by way of Getty Images

Ukrainian residents within the metropolis of Bakhmach stood in entrance of advancing Russian tanks on Saturday, based on video verified by CNN.

Per CNN, “[i]n the video, tanks can be seen driving on roads in Bakhmach, which is just over 110 miles northeast of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.”

The video reveals a person climbing onto a Russian tank because it drives down a metropolis avenue. The tank stops, and the person climbs down and briefly kneels in entrance of it earlier than standing up and transferring out of the way in which.

According to CNN’s translation, a voice may be heard saying, “They are throwing their bicycles underneath the Russian tanks,” although nobody may be seen doing so on the video. The voice additionally describes folks “throwing themselves under the wheels.” As the video ends, somebody may be seen climbing again onto the tank.

Ukraine’s authorities has encouraged civilians to assist defend their nation, handing out assault rifles and urging residents to assemble Molotov cocktails. The Russian Defense Ministry has condemned these actions, arguing that arming untrained civilians “will inevitably lead to accidents and casualties,” per CNN.

The U.S. Defense Department believes that fifty % of the roughly 200,000 troops Russia massed on Ukraine’s border within the months main as much as the invasion at the moment are preventing inside Ukraine, USA Today reported Saturday afternoon.

According to USA Today, Russian reconnaissance forces have entered Kyiv and engaged in avenue battles with Ukrainian troops, however the principle drive driving south from Belarus towards the capital metropolis remains to be round 18 miles away.

Bakhmach is round 150 miles from Kyiv, and is situated halfway between the capital and the northeastern metropolis of Kharkiv, which has seen among the heaviest preventing of the warfare to date, based on CNBC.

