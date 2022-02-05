Watch: UP Sports Minister, Running Late, Sprints To File Election Papers

Latest News

UP Assembly Elections: Sports Minister Upendra Tiwari on method to file nomination papers.

Running late to fulfill the day’s deadline of submitting nomination papers for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh meeting elections, state Sports Minister Upendra Tiwari was seen sprinting in direction of the workplace of the returning officer within the Ballia collectorate on Friday.

Mr Tiwari has been declared by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as its candidate from the Phephna Assembly seat of the district.

In a video footage shared broadly on social media, Mr Tiwari — carrying a saffron safa and a garland — could possibly be seen operating from the Ballia Collectorate workplace’s foremost gate to the nomination corridor.

He needed to fulfill Friday’ deadline of three pm, though the final date of submitting the nomination papers for the Phephna Assembly constituency is February 11.

His safety employees was additionally seen sprinting beside him making an attempt to maintain up with the tempo.

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly election 2022 can be held from February 10 in seven phases. The counting of votes will happen on March 10.





