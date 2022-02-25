WATCH | Vereeniging businessman allegedly kidnapped outside his store | News24

The proprietor of Fred’s Hardware in Vereeniging was allegedly kidnapped by 4 unknown males.

The video footage believed to be of the incident exhibits how the sufferer was kidnapped.

The police reserved their feedback as they don’t need to put sufferer’s life in peril.

A ironmongery shop proprietor in Vereeniging was allegedly kidnapped on Thursday morning.

Video footage exhibits the proprietor of Fred’s Hardware in De Deur Estates allegedly being kidnapped exterior his retailer by 4 suspects, together with the motive force.

In the 53-minute-long video believed, the sufferer is seen climbing out of his white bakkie and standing exterior his store at 07:33.

The parking zone was empty on the time, and the sufferer’s automotive was the one one there.

Just exterior the parking zone, two suspects – one in a blue jacket, black pants and cap and the opposite in an cream jacket, powder blue denims and a cap – will be seen approaching the sufferer.

A couple of moments later, a bakkie, allegedly displaying a false quantity plate (FT00BC GP), pulls up.

Another man, presumed to be one of many suspects’ accomplices, is seen climbing out of the passenger seat and helping the opposite two suspects in bundling the sufferer into the car.

The sufferer will be seen within the footage trying bewildered as he raises his palms to give up.

They power the sufferer onto the backseat, whereas the one suspect sporting the powder blue denims makes his technique to the passenger seat.

On the opposite reverse passenger seat, the suspect with the blue jacket climbs in.

The bakkie then takes off with the sufferer.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe, the police couldn’t touch upon an energetic kidnapping case as it might jeopardise the sufferer’s life.

The sufferer’s brother stated he was not able to make any assertion because the household was ready for the police to get entangled.

