Watch: Vietnamese Food Blogger Tries Jalebi For The First Time, Here’s Her Reaction

If there’s one factor we Indians can not get sufficient of, it needs to be desserts. We certainly have a penchant for bringing a candy finish to our meals with one thing or the opposite. Whether it is a spongy Rasmalai or a tempting Mysore Pak, there are a plethora of Indian desserts to select from. Jalebi can also be one such scrumptious dessert that may be a hit throughout the nation. A liquid batter is deep-fried until crisp and coated in saffron and sugary syrup to make this hearty deal with. The recognition of Jalebi was made clear when a Vietnamese meals blogger tried the yummy delight. She shared a response video to the Jalebi as properly. Take a glance:

The clip was shared on Instagram Reels by blogger @foodbysoy, the place it obtained 201k views and 14.6k likes. “Trying Jalebi for the primary time! It’s often called the nationwide candy of India. It jogs my memory of rather well accomplished funnel cake dipped in saffron syrup,” she wrote within the caption of her video.

The blogger first defined how she received to attempt the Jalebi free of charge because of an Indian buddy. She additionally mentioned that she’d heard quite a bit about it, thus making her enthusiastic about making an attempt it. On taking the primary chunk, she exclaimed, “It’s very sweet. A lot of the syrup taste. I really like the texture.” She then requested if Jalebi was eaten together with tea or by itself. We might inform that the blogger loved the candy deal with as a lot as we do!

This just isn’t the one one that we have now seen making an attempt Indian meals within the latest previous. Recently, an Italian man had additionally gone viral after he tried the favored Samosa. His response made for a must-watch video and obtained numerous love from desi Instagram customers! Click here to learn extra about his first Samosa expertise.

What did you consider the Vietnamese meals blogger’s video? Tell us within the feedback beneath.

