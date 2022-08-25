Watch: Virat Kohli hits big shots against spinners during net session ahead of Asia Cup 2022 – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

The Indian group has began preparations forward of their first Asia Cup 2022 fixture against Pakistan scheduled to happen on Sunday in Dubai and the gamers had been sweating it out within the nets. In the movies which have gone viral on social media, former India skipper Virat Kohli could be seen taking over the spinners in the course of the internet session.

Kohli’s kind has been a little bit of concern for the facet because the right-handed batter hasn’t actually been amongst runs for fairly someday. In reality, he didn’t cross the 20-run mark even as soon as within the limited-overs matches in the course of the England tour the place he performed two ODIs and as many T20Is.

While The Men in Blue will start the marketing campaign in opposition to Pakistan, they may play the second match in opposition to Hong Kong on thirty first August after the latter certified for the continental event.

The Rohit Sharma-led facet will step out on the sphere to defend the title as they gained it within the final version in 2018. India defeated Bangladesh within the ultimate. The title conflict of the 2022 version shall be held in Dubai on eleventh September.

