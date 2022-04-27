Watch: Virat Kohli takes stunning catch to dismiss Trent Boult in RCB vs RR match – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Virat Kohli is battling the bat however he continues to stay up for his group within the discipline. Usually, he stands at key spots within the discipline and this season, he has been good with the catches.

On Tuesday, he was as soon as once more within the midst of all of the motion within the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals. In the 18th over of the primary innings, Kohli was standing at a brief mid-wicket and dived to his left to snap up a pointy catch off Harshal Patel’s bowling to dismiss Boult.

Watch the video right here:

Despite moments of brilliance within the discipline and with the ball, Royal Challengers Bangalore batters didn’t step up and weren’t in a position to chase down 144 posted by Rajasthan Royals.

Earlier within the day, Rajasthan may by no means get going after being requested to bat first, Riyan Parag got here to the fore with a effective half-century. The 20-year-old all-rounder creamed 56 runs off 31 deliveries in a knock that included three boundaries and 4 sixes.

On a pitch that provided appreciable bounce to the pacers and was not tough to attain on, Rajasthan Royals began with a bang. Virat Kohli, walked out to open, however appeared scratchy and was dismissed within the second over. Faf du Plessis appeared good, however his keep was short-lived as nicely. The Rajasthan bowlers by no means allowed the highest and center order to settle as they accounted for Glenn Maxwell and Dinesh Karthik to take management of the match.

Kuldeep Sen troubled the batters along with his tempo and ended with 4 wickets, whereas R Ashwin bowled the right lengths and various his tempo to finish with 3 wickets.

