Watch: Walking Backwards, Andhra Government Staff Protest Salary Changes

Andhra Pradesh authorities employees have warned of intensifying their protest subsequent week.

Hyderabad:

Hundreds of Andhra Pradesh authorities workers sat idle in workplaces whereas others walked backwards exterior the state secretariat in Amaravati on Friday to protest wage revisions that they aren’t pleased with and doesn’t meet their expectations.

It was the second straight day of escalating protests in opposition to the eleventh Pay Revision Commission (PRC) suggestions which have resulted in deductions for cash paid earlier to them as an “interim relief” or IR – which the federal government has described as “an interest-free loan”.

On Thursday, hundreds of presidency workers from throughout the state had protested on the BRTS Road in Vijayawada, about 20 km from the brand new capital Amaravati, demanding a rollback of the federal government order.

“It was not a show of strength. It was our attempt to show the government our angst, our pain,” mentioned Napa Prasad, basic secretary of the AP Secretariat Employees Association. “For the last one month, employees have been very upset and we even wore black badges to show our protest but it made no difference.”

The workers are additionally upset that regardless of objections raised by them – and the Andhra Pradesh High Court placing it on maintain – the federal government has gone forward and paid the wage for January based mostly on the brand new system.

The workers have threatened to accentuate their demonstration from Monday, in a transfer that might in all probability harm the YSRCP authorities politically as nicely.

But the federal government has refused to blink first up to now.

“It is not a house arrest but it is not right to join illegal strikes. We have called employees for talks. Everyone knows with corona pandemic, the state finances are in a bad state, yet in the last three years, the Chief Minister has implemented all promises and looked after the employees,” Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Sucharita mentioned.

At a information convention a day in the past, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma had mentioned, “Like Telangana, had we given only dearness allowance and not the 27 per cent interim relief (IR), we could have saved at least Rs 10,000 crore over the last 30 months. IR is like an interest-free loan which has to be recovered, call it by whatever name.” He, nevertheless, added that the federal government would observe the instructions of the High Court for now.