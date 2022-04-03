Watch: Was This The Game Changing Over In Women’s World Cup Final Between Australia And England? | Cricket News

Australia introduced their A sport to the Hagley Oval in Christchurch as they posted 365/5 within the ICC Women’s World Cup last towards England on Sunday. Alyssa Healy registered 170 runs as England had been left chasing the leather-based for all the period of fifty overs after sending Australia into bat. However, the destiny of the innings might need been fully completely different if England had held on to their catches. For all the period of the continued event, England have been slowed down by poor fielding and within the group levels, their fielding was even criticised by Nasser Hussain.

Danni Wyatt and Natalie Sciver dropped two catches within the twenty first over of Australia’s innings and because of this, each Alyssa Healy and Rachael Haynes received a reprieve.

On the primary ball of the twenty first over, Wyatt dropped Haynes’ catch at backward level. Wyatt dived with each her palms; the ball hit her on the proper hand however she was not in a position to grasp on.

Two balls later, Sciver gave Healy a reprieve. Healy pulled the ball to mid-wicket, Sciver went with each her palms, however she too was not in a position to grasp on.

Owing to Healy’s 170-run knock, Australia posted 356/5 within the allotted 50 overs. With this knock, the right-handed batter registered the best rating in World Cup finals. She additionally holds the report for scoring most runs (509) in a single version of the Women’s World Cup.

In the summit conflict towards England, Healy was lastly despatched again to the pavilion within the forty sixth over nevertheless it was not earlier than she scored 170 runs to propel Australia’s rating. In the continued contest, England gained the toss and requested Australia to bat first.

Healy (170), Haynes (68) and Beth Mooney (62) all got here to the occasion to assist Australia publish greater than 350 runs on the board.