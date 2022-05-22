Watch: Water Cans Chained In This Delhi Locality As Crisis Deepens

Delhi water disaster: In Vasant Vihar, People stored their cans chained as whereas filling these up.

New Delhi:

With Delhi’s water disaster worsening, determined scenes got here to the fore as folks chained their cans collectively whereas filling these from water tanks.

The nationwide capital has been dealing with a water provide scarcity with Yamuna River almost drying up, including to the problems brought on by an immense and report heatwave witnessed this yr. Meanwhile, there additionally has been an official warning of provide disruptions in components of town.

#WATCH | Delhi: People chain their water cans as they gather water from water tanks in addition to water bore amid a deepening water disaster in components of the nationwide capital. Visuals from Kusumpur Pahari, Vasant Vihar. pic.twitter.com/XVorfIvJ3N — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2022

In Kusumpur Pahari, Vasant Vihar, folks have been seen protecting their cans chained as they crammed these up from tankers.

Though water tankers make routine go to to the world, residents say they’re extra depending on a borewell within the locality.

If the water within the tankers end by our flip comes, quarrel breaks out, information company ANI quoted Bhanmati, an area, as saying.

Meanwhile, the Wazirabad pond stage has dropped to its lowest this yr, PTI quoted an official as saying. “Yamuna river is almost dry,” mentioned the official.

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) knowledgeable yesterday that water provide will probably be affected in components of north, north-west, west and south Delhi, and Delhi Cantonment. In these areas, water will probably be obtainable at low strain until the state of affairs improves, it mentioned.

“Due to depletion of pond level at Wazirabad and maximum possible diversion from CLC (Carrier Lined Canal) towards Wazirabad and flow fluctuation in DSB (Delhi Sub Branch) & CLC also excessive floating materials in CLC DSB at Intake Haiderpur, the clear water production has been affected from water treatment plants at Haiderpur Phase-I, Phase-II, Bawana,” it mentioned in an official assertion.

Due to depletion of pond stage at Wazirabad and most doable diversion from CLC in direction of Wazirabad and move fluctuation in DSB & CLC additionally extreme floating supplies in CLC/DSB at Intake Haiderpur.#DJBWaterAlert#DJB4U#DjbOnMissionModepic.twitter.com/4Us1fRTxWz — Delhi Jal Board (@DelhiJalBoard) May 21, 2022

“Delhi Jal Board is endeavouring to rationalize the water supply, however water will be available at low pressure till the situation improves. The affected areas are North Delhi, North West Delhi, West Delhi and Part of South Delhi including Delhi Cann. and the command area of Deer Park,” it mentioned.

To meet town’s water necessities, the DJB has a number of occasions written to the Haryana Irrigation division, asking for extra water to be launched within the Yamuna.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)