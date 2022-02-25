WATCH | ‘We are stranded, we do not know where to go’ – SA student in Ukraine | News24

News of Russia invading Ukraine led headlines throughout the globe on Thursday.

A medical pupil in Ukraine spoke to News24 in regards to the ordeal.

The 19-year-old kinds part of a bunch of SA college students in Ukraine.

A 19-year-old South African medical pupil in Kharkiv, Ukraine, feels helpless and stranded after Russia invaded the nation.

Speaking to News24 on Thursday night, Zwivhuya Machaba stated Wednesday was a typical day. However, at present (Thursday) college students are within the midst of chaos.

“We woke up at 03:00 on Thursday to the sounds of bombs dropping close to our city. Yesterday was a normal day, with no chaos, and we did not know we would wake up to this,” she stated.

Machaba stated when the bombs dropped, they have been instructed to “stock up on supplies and go underground”.

“When we contacted the embassy about an evacuation plan, they told us not to panic, but we are literally stranded,” she stated.

Business Insider South Africa studies that Russian forces attacked Ukraine moments after President Vladimir Putin introduced he had determined to launch a “special military action” in opposition to the nation.

The spokesperson for the Department of International Relations and Cooperation, Clayson Monyela, stated the scholars weren’t stranded.

“Amb Andre Groenewald is in touch with all those students. They’re not stranded or out of options. The embassy is keeping us informed (hourly). SA & Nigerian embassies are extending help to other Africans. There’s a database & channels of comms open,” he tweeted on Thursday night.

He stated the embassy had a database of South Africans in Ukraine, and they don’t seem to be greater than 250.

But Machaba advised News24 this was hurtful to listen to as a result of they have been stranded, with no plan to get to the border to enter Poland.

“Right now, we are sitting with our documents, and we do not know where to go because there are no flights. We are literally stranded. For them to say we are safe is very hurtful. We are really not safe, and we do not know what will happen,” she stated.

News24 couldn’t attain Monyela for added remark.

