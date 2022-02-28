WATCH | ‘We don’t support this war’: Russians in Joburg protest against invasion of Ukraine | News24

A small group of Russians dwelling in South Africa on Sunday picketed in opposition to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The group referred to as on the South African authorities to take a stand and help Ukraine politically, calling the conflict unjust.

Because the demonstration was held with out permission, Sandton City requested the group to vacate the premises.

Russians dwelling in Johannesburg demonstrated at Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton on Sunday, saying “no to war” following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia on 24 February.

At round midday, about 20 folks gathered near the monumental statue of Nelson Mandela, holding placards and flags calling for peace in Ukraine. Several customers passing by stopped to take selfies and supplied phrases of help.

Speaking as mild rain fell, organiser Alexei Oskolski, an affiliate professor on the University of Johannesburg, mentioned: “We are Russians, but we feel ashamed for this unjust war, and we want to express that we don’t support this war.

“South Africa should at the least help Ukraine politically,” he added.

Russians dwelling in Johannesburg gathered on the Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton on Sunday to protest the Russian invasion of Ukraine. News24 Kayleen Morgan

Asta Juneviciene, initially from Lithuania, mentioned folks worldwide wanted to face collectively and oppose the invasion.

“Putin shouldn’t be a frontrunner anymore, it’s terrible what he’s doing to the Ukrainian folks, and it is extremely harmful not just for Ukraine however the entire of Europe.”

Juneviciene, appealing to the South African government, said while South Africa might be far from Europe geographically, it [South Africa] had close political and economic ties with it and therefore was not exempt from the effects of the war.

We have to stop this criminal [Putin], stand with Ukraine, and we hope that Russian people will also wake up.

After almost an hour of picketing, Sandton City’s security asked the group to leave because their demonstration was unauthorised. They complied and dispersed.

Meanwhile, the Delegation of the European Union to South Africa also condemned the invasion.

Reuters on Sunday reported Ukrainian and Russian officers would meet for talks at a venue on the Belarusian border with Ukraine, based on President Volodymyr Zelensky’s workplace.

The talks, the primary since Russia unleashed a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, could be held with out preconditions and are the results of a telephone name between Zelensky and the Belarusian president.