WATCH | What a catch! Lizaad Williams takes an absolute stunner during CSA T20 Challenge | Sport

Lizaad Williams in motion for the Titans. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)

The CSA T20 Challenge has introduced some thrilling cricket to the home scene because it began final Monday.

Not solely has there been some implausible batting from the likes of Richard Levi and Tristan Stubbs, however top-class bowling and fielding too.

On the fielding entrance, Titans fast Lizaard Williams, who has performed at worldwide degree for the Proteas, took a catch of the season contender of their conflict towards the Knights on Saturday.

Williams instinctively caught a hand to snaffle a thunderous shot from Farhaan Berhardien, who was on a well-played 31 off 27 balls on the time.

WATCH the beautiful catch beneath: