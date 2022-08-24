WATCH | Why SA is running out of drugs to treat superbug | News24

Bacteria that trigger infections acquired in hospitals are on the WHO ‘s record of germs which can be turning into tough to battle.

Among this group are the ESKAPE micro organism, a set of superbugs for which there are just a few antibiotics that work in opposition to them.

Klebsiella pneumoniae or “K” is resistant to 3 out of the 4 antibiotics hospitals in South Africa have entry to.

Have you heard of a bunch of micro organism known as ESKAPE?

It is an acronym for the six varieties of micro organism that the majority present medicine not kill.

The “K” in ESKAPE stands for Klebsiella pneumoniae.

“K” has develop into one of the crucial frequent untreatable micro organism present in South African hospitals.

What is Klebsiella pneumoniae?

This bacterium lives in your intestine. It is normally innocent, however the sort of germ turns into harmful when it infects different elements of the physique, particularly whereas somebody is in hospital.

There are 4 varieties of antibiotics that can be utilized to deal with Klebsiella pneumoniae bacterium. Only two of them nonetheless work.

READ | Covid-19: So, what do we do with all of our masks now that they are no longer required?

And a kind of medicines has restricted entry, so medical doctors should apply for particular permission from the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority to make use of it.

How did this occur?

Antibiotics develop into resistant when they’re used too typically or when the mistaken kind of drug is prescribed.

The germs then discover ways to survive the medication’s assault. In 2016, nearly two-thirds of “K” might be cleared up with a bunch of antibiotics known as fluoroquinolones.

Fast ahead to 2020, and fewer than half of “K” infections might be handled with this drug.

READ | US Supreme Court ends constitutional right to abortion

During that very same four-year interval, seven out of 10 blood samples from sufferers contaminated with “K” confirmed strains of the micro organism that have been resistant to a different antibiotic that would deal with it.

Today, our second final choice is a kind of antibiotic known as carbapenems. But 1 / 4 of “K” infections are already proof against it.

Colistin is the ultimate resort, so its use is restricted by the World Health Organisation. It additionally has extreme side-effects akin to kidney harm.

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.