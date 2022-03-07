Watch: ‘Would say just how much I love him’, emotional Ricky Ponting pays tribute to Shane Warne – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting broke down as he remembered Shane Warne on the most recent version of The ICC Review. Warne, one of many best cricketers of all time, died of a heart attack on Saturday.

Talking in regards to the spin legend, Ponting shared how the tragedy has been an enormous blow to him personally and what he would have stated to Warne earlier than he handed away.

“I would say just how much I love him,” Ponting stated with tears in his eyes. “I didn’t say that to him and I wish I did.”

“I woke up nice and early I was getting the kids ready to go to netball and Rianna (Ponting’s wife) looked at her phone and told me the news about Warney,” he stated.

“I grabbed the telephone out of her hand to have a look at it and I couldn’t imagine it and it’s nonetheless the identical now…It was so uncooked to me I couldn’t actually communicate and each time I thought of him and our experiences and our journey collectively and I simply received quick for phrases.

“Even right now I’ve had the TV on watching the tributes, however each time I hear his voice I’ve to show it off…It’s been a troublesome couple of days, nevertheless it makes us a bit extra conscious of issues I most likely have to pay extra consideration to and there’s stuff there for all of us to study.”

Ponting additionally spoke about the kind of character Warne was.

“If you spent a day with him (it was amazing to) see some of the names flashing up on his mobile phone,” Ponting stated.

“It was very uncommon for Warney simply to be sitting at house. He would all the time try to make time for his buddies and his household and that was considered one of his nice strengths….The extra individuals speaking about Shane, the factor that can shine by means of can be simply how loyal he was to household and buddies and the way liked he was.

“He had the energy that drew you to him and that is a trait that not a lot of people have.”

