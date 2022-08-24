WATCH | ‘You are killing my health system’: Limpopo MEC under fire over comments on Zimbabweans | News24

Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba has claimed Zimbabweans are inserting pressure on the province’s healthcare system.

She was caught on video telling a Zimbabwean affected person that the provincial well being division was not a charity organisation.

Dirco stated it could not get entangled until a grievance was made by the Zimbabwean authorities.

Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba has sparked a storm of controversy after the emergence of a video displaying her telling a girl that migrants from Zimbabwe have been a “huge strain” on the provincial healthcare system.

But regardless of issues in regards to the MEC’s remarks and her seemingly inflammatory feedback about Zimbabweans, the federal government says it’s not a “diplomatic incident” simply but.

The girl Ramathuba is addressing within the video is believed to be Zimbabwean.

In the video, Ramathuba is seen throughout a go to to Bela Bela Hospital, addressing a affected person as she lies in mattress.

Ramathuba tells her that Zimbabweans utilizing South African healthcare companies have been inserting a “huge strain” on the provincial well being division.

She additionally tells the lady that Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa “doesn’t give [her] money to operate” on Zimbabweans, and that she was subsequently doing it on a restricted funds.

She stated:

You know he (Mnangagwa) doesn’t give me cash to function? You are killing my well being system. When you guys are sick, I’m listening to today you simply say, ‘Let’s cross the Limpopo River, there is a MEC there that’s working a charity division’.

“Instead of using the budget for what it’s meant for, I’m operating for what Mnangagwa is supposed to do. That is why when my people of Limpopo want health services, they can’t get. That is angering the community.”

She goes on to say that the well being division acquired a funds based mostly on the variety of individuals dwelling within the province who did not have medical assist, however that she was additionally utilizing it for international nationals, lots of whom have been undocumented.

“You are killing my health system. This is unfair.”

After the video went viral on social media, some individuals criticised the MEC, whereas others defended and stated she was saying issues that wanted to be stated.

Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba PHOTO: Alaister Russell

Speaking to News24 on Wednesday morning, Ramathuba sought to defend her feedback, saying that they had nothing to do with being “anti-illegal”.

She claimed she had been “misinterpreted” as a result of her province continued to supply medical therapy to everybody no matter their nationality.

“Let me first point out, sadly, the clip is misinterpreted. But individuals who comply with the work we do as a province perceive it’s nothing to do with being anti-illegal (sic).

“Nobody might be denied medical service. We have been doing that and proceed to do this whether or not you might be Zim or not.”

The MEC said the health department had been running an initiative to reduce the surgical backlog caused by Covid-19, and that she had recently found that foreign nationals were on the lists for elective surgeries.

“In treating the orthopaedic surgical procedure backlog, I went to a ward and, out of 27 sufferers, 19 have been unlawful international nationals. The one stated he received into an accident in Harare and got here right here as a result of he heard there may be Dr Phophi bringing specialist docs to Musina for operations.”

Ramathuba added that the issue has existed for some time and had been flagged with her “counterparts”.

She asked:

If my counterparts do not care, must I also fold my arms and not care about the welfare of South Africans?

The national Department of Health had not commented at the time of publication. It will be added once provided.

Meanwhile, Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) spokesperson Clayson Monyela said Ramathuba’s outburst was not yet “a diplomatic incident”.

“If Zimbabwe was to boost the incident by way of diplomatic channels, solely then would Dirco change into concerned. So far, it’s not a diplomatic incident. It has not been elevated,” he stated.