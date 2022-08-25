Watchdog concerned over government secrecy

Better info gathering powers could also be wanted to make sure a federal watchdog can do its job correctly.

Auditor-General Grant Hehir mentioned within the Australian National Audit Office annual report that there have been some regarding tendencies in direction of larger secrecy of presidency info.

“I have observed increasing complexities associated with auditing in a contestable environment, specifically the shift towards government and service provider information being held not only as commercial-in-confidence, but at increasingly higher levels of security classification,” Mr Hehir wrote within the report launched on Thursday.

“There have also been more issues being raised regarding the protection of personal information. Impediments, or perceived barriers, to this access represent a challenge to the audit process.”

He mentioned the function of the auditor would all the time be centered on transparency and offering the data obligatory to help the parliament in holding the chief arm of presidency to account.

“The efficient collection of sufficient and appropriate information – to form substantive, accurate, evidence-based conclusions – is critical to our work,” he mentioned.

“Preserving and refreshing the auditor-general’s information-gathering powers in the shifting environment of the public service remains a key issue for the ANAO.”

Mr Hehir highlighted “deficiencies” with cybersecurity in authorities departments and businesses, procurement processes missing “value for money”, and poor grants administration as key areas of ongoing concern.

“The ANAO’s audit work has shown that advice to government (on grants) has not always been robust – including insufficient attention to the authority of decision-makers and poor record-keeping in decision-making without assessment, or rationale for decisions being documented.”

Mr Hehir welcomed additional funding for his workplace within the 2021/22 price range which might allow it to hit a goal of 48 efficiency audits by 2024/25.