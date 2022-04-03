Watching Pachinko? Here are 6 K-dramas of South Korea’s heartthrob Lee Min Ho that are enough to enthrall anyone : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

Lee Min Ho – South Korea’s megastar will at all times stay the one who initially introduced forth the Hallyu wave to audiences past Korean shores. The celebrity emerged from a variety of minor roles to change into one of the vital profitable and sought-after actors within the trade. With a large social media following, the 34-year-old actor is now known as the ‘King of social media.’ Following his immense reputation, Lee Min Ho grew to become the primary South Korean actor to have his very personal wax determine at Madame Tussauds in Shanghai and Hong Kong.

Watching Pachinko? Here are 6 Ok-dramas of South Korea’s heartthrob Lee Min Ho which might be sufficient to enthrall anybody

Born June 22, 1987, in Seoul, South Korea, Lee Min Ho formally debuted in 2006 by a task in an EBS sequence, Secret Campus. After touchdown a number of minor and supporting roles, he bought his breakthrough in 2009’s huge hit Boys Over Flowers, that gained him widespread recognition all through the nation, and throughout borders, making him a Hallyu star. Given his popularity and tenure within the trade, the 34-year-old actor has since starred in quite a few standard dramas like The Heirs (2013), Legend of the Blue Sea (2016), The King: Eternal Monarch (2020) and many others. and actually outshines in all of them.

Lee Min Ho at the moment stars in Pachinko, an Apple TV+ multi-lingual drama, alongside an acclaimed ensemble of Youn Yuh Jung, Kim Min Ha and Jin Ha. The eight-episode drama, which premiered on March 25, is apparently the primary mission for Lee Min Ho in 13 years the place he needed to audition for the position. It additionally marks his first drama on the streaming big. While the Apple unique saga is at the moment streaming, take a look at these 6 different dramas to witness a few of Lee Min ho’s charming performances.

PACHINKO [2022]

Based on the New York Times best-selling novel of the identical title, Pachinko is a heartfelt Korean household epic that chronicles the hopes and desires of a Korean immigrant household throughout 4 generations. The at the moment ongoing interval drama sweeps backwards and forwards from Korea in 1915 to Japan’s Wall Street period, tackling the historical past of the Japanese colonization of Korea and social points like racism towards Koreans in Japan. The eight-episode saga primarily revolves across the emotional story of Sunja (performed by Youn Yuh Jung and Kim Min Ha), a precocious and unbiased particular person with hopeful eyes and a resilient soul. She falls in love with a rich Korean-born businessman Koh Hansu (Lee Min Ho) and shortly finds herself pregnant. After Hansu, who’s already married, leaves her abandoned, Sunja is saved by a younger pastor, Baek Isak (Steve Sanghyun Noh) who provides to marry her to save lots of her honor and brings her to Japan.

Starring Lee Min Ho, Kim Go Eun, Woo Do Hwan and Jung Eun Chae, the fantasy-romance drama with a ‘parallel universe’ timeline, facilities round a modern-day emperor, Lee Gon (Lee Min Ho) – chief of Kingdom of Corea in an alternate model of the particular Korean peninsula. He is a mathematician and a simply ruler who remains to be haunted by his previous when his father was assassinated earlier than his eyes by his personal uncle Lee Lim (Lee Jung Jin) following a coup. Having survived the assault, Lee Gon is left behind with a mysterious police badge left by his savior, a badge issued for Lieutenant Jeong Tae Eul (Kim Go Eun). One day, throughout one among his many escapades, he finds himself propelled right into a parallel world, utilizing one half of a magical flute, and lands within the Republic of Korea the place he meets Jeong Tae Eul, a powerful and fierce detective. What follows then is a love story taking heart stage whereas including mind-boggling time journey between two worlds with doppelgängers residing completely different lives. Lee Gon and Tae Eul group as much as shut doorways between the parallel worlds whereas additionally catching Lee Lim, who’s creating his personal military for 25 years luring folks to his facet, providing them an opportunity to reside a greater life by killing off and changing their doppelgängers.

This fantasy rom-com drama tells the story of a mermaid Se Hwa (Jun Ji Hyun) – named Shim Cheong in current – from the Joseon period and Heo Joon Jae (Lee Min Ho) of modern-day Seoul. The drama connects two story strains, one set within the trendy time and different within the Joseon period and the flashbacks take us to the parallel story of their Joseon-era incarnations, Se Hwa and Kim Dam Ryung.In search of her human love Dam Ryung from Joseon interval, Shim Cheong travels throughout the ocean and meets Heo Joon Jae, the modern-day incarnation of Dam Ryung, who’s a witty con artist with magician like talents. Being a conman, Joon Jae quickly turns into occupied with a jade bracelet worn by Shim Cheong, which is value hundreds of thousands and takes her with him as she has nowhere to go. At his house, she finds his con companions, Jo Nam Doo (Lee Hee Joon) and Tae Oh (Shin Won Ho). As Shim Cheong tries to regulate and survive life on land, what follows is a good looking, fun-filled love story with a twist of fantasy as Shim Cheong helps Joon Jae keep away from the hazards that await him. With a great mix of historic and modern-day plots, romance that makes you swoon and the suspense aspect that retains you on the sting of your seat, this drama is a real visible deal with!

The multi-starrer drama, led by Lee Min Ho, Park Shin Hye and Kim Woo Bin, is a traditional highschool romance involving teen angst, love triangle and melodrama. The story focuses on friendships, rivalries and love lives of younger, rich and privileged college students who’re groomed to take over their households’ enterprise empires. The drama tells the story of Kim Tan (Lee Min Ho), a good-looking and rich Korean inheritor to a big conglomerate.While attending faculty overseas, Tan bumps into Cha Eun Sang (Park Shin Hye) who had come to reside along with her sister in hopes of a greater life. Later on, when Tan returns to Korea, the 2 meet once more with Tan discovering out that Eun Sang is his mute housekeeper’s daughter. Slowly he begins falling for her and turns into very persistent in attempting to win her affection. Soon Eun Sang finds herself in a love triangle with Tan and Choi Young Do (Kim Woo Bin), the condescending inheritor to a luxurious resort conglomerate. The present additionally stars Kim Ji Won, Park Hyung Sik, Krystal, Kang Min Hyuk, Kang Ha Neul and Choi Jin Hyuk.

City Hunter is Lee Min Ho’s first motion drama. It is a revenge story involving thrilling motion, suspense, soiled politics and naturally romance. The drama follows Lee Yoon Sung (Lee Min Ho), a proficient MIT-graduate with distinctive martial arts expertise, who goes undercover to avenge on the 5 authorities officers chargeable for his father’s loss of life. Code named “City Hunter”, Yoon Sung joins the Blue House as an IT skilled and meets Kim Na Na (Park Min Young), who works as a bodyguard. She finally joins Yoon Sung in his revenge plan when she discovers that they’ve the identical objective in thoughts. What follows is a powerful dedication to proper the wrongs with some action-packed scenes and passionate romance.

Personal Taste is a candy romance-comedy drama starring Lee Min Ho and Son Ye Jin. Park Kae In (Son Ye Jin) is a sort, naïve one who is clumsy and awkward. She has dangerous luck in relationships and consistently suffers heartbreaks. Jeon Jin Ho (Lee Min Ho) is a struggling architect with beauty who’s self-centered, tremendous organized and is thought for his stoic poker face. In order to dig up extra info on “Sanggojae” (home of Kae In) for one among his tasks, Jin Ho pretends to be homosexual and provides to hire the place. Being a naïve individual, Kae In believes him and takes him in. She’s even ecstatic that she will possibly get a homosexual finest pal within the course of. Kae In begins to depend on Jin Ho for emotional assist and thru time, she grows into a complicated, mature lady and shortly will get interested in Jin Ho. The two finally develop emotions for one another.

Starring Lee Min Ho, Koo Hye Sun, Kim Hyun Joong, Kim Bum and Kim Joon, Boys Over Flowers is the breakthrough mission for Lee Min Ho that gained him immense reputation, making him a global success. The drama is a typical highschool romance story the place a wealthy spoiled man falls for a lady from a poor household – completely reverse from his character and standing. Geum Jan Di (Koo Hye Sun) is a headstrong woman from a poor household with a powerful sense of justice who will get an opportunity to attend a prestigious personal highschool. At faculty, she comes throughout F4, the favored group of astonishingly handsome wealthy boys. Gu Jun Pyo (Lee Min Ho) is the chief of F4 and and is joined by Yoon Ji Hu (Kim Hyun Joong), So Yi Jung (Kim Bum) and Song Woo Bin (Kim Joon). Being a wealthy spoilt brat, Jun Pyo bullies Jan Di at first however finally finds himself falling for her and shortly turns into a pleasant human. While Jan Di develops emotions for Ji Hu at first, Jun Pyo progressively finds a method into her coronary heart.

The story additionally follows the friendship between 4 mates and their journey to realize love and success. Although there are some flaws within the storyline, it’s nonetheless a success Korean drama that has a number of diversifications in numerous languages.

In addition to those, Lee Min Ho additionally starred in movies like Bounty Hunters (2016), Gangnam 1970 (2015); dramas like Faith (2012), Get Up (2008), Mackerel Run (2007), Secret Campus (2006); appeared in TV reveals like Lee Seung Gii x Lee Min Ho (2021), DMZ, The Wild (2017) and lots of extra. He will subsequent lead the area rom-com drama Ask The Star, releasing 2023, reverse Gong Hyo Jin.

Also Read: Lee Min Ho, Youn Yuh Jung, Jin Ha starrer Pachinko first photos unveiled by Apple TV+

BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for contemporary Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies replace, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and keep up to date with newest hindi motion pictures solely on Bollywood Hungama.