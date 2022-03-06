Watching Ukraine, Bosnians relive the trauma of their war

toggle caption Armin Durgut/AP

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina — News stories from Kyiv and different Ukrainian cities beneath unrelenting bombardment by the Russian Army have been triggering painful reminiscences among the many survivors of the Nineties siege of the Bosnian capital, Sarajevo.

And but, many have been spending hours on finish glued to their TV screens since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine late final month.

“Not so long ago, we were them,” mentioned Amra Muftic who survived the 1992-95 siege, watching information stories displaying civilians taking refuge from Russian rocket assaults, shelling and gunfire in basements and metro stations.

“If our experience is anything to go by — and I have a gut feeling that it is — things are about to get much worse,” for them, she added.

Bosnian Serb forces laid siege to Sarajevo within the early Nineties, in the course of the bloody break-up of Yugoslavia. Some 350,000 folks have been trapped, for 46 months, of their multiethnic metropolis, subjected to every day shelling and sniper assaults and lower off from common entry to electrical energy, meals, water, drugs, and the surface world.

More than 11,000 folks have been killed in the course of the siege, together with over 1,000 kids. Countless others have been wounded.

“We know how they feel. We survived the longest siege in modern history” mentioned Elma Vukotic, an anesthesiologist, as she and her fellow healthcare employees stood earlier this week outdoors their Sarajevo hospital, clad of their medical robes and holding balloons within the blue and yellow colours of the Ukrainian flat — and, coincidentally, additionally the Bosnian one. Vukotic mentioned their spontaneous present of solidarity was the least they might do for his or her Ukrainian colleagues.

“All wars are painful, all attacks against civilians abhorrent, but what is happening to Ukrainians right now is especially traumatic for us because they are so near and in a situation very similar to ours” three a long time in the past, Vukotic mentioned.

“Television images of pregnant women waiting to give birth in the basement of the Kyiv hospital, hastily converted into an emergency bomb shelter, gave me a strong sense of deja vu; I know exactly how they feel, how terrified they must be,” she added. “Also, I think we all can empathize with how unwilling ordinary Ukrainians were to accept that the war was coming until Russian rockets and bombs started raining down on their homes, schools and hospitals.”

The Bosnian conflict began when Bosnian Serbs, with the assistance of the Yugoslav military, tried to create ethnically pure territories with the purpose of becoming a member of neighboring Serbia. More than 100,000 folks have been killed and a couple of million — greater than a half of the nation’s inhabitants — have been left homeless in the course of the battle.

The Serb management argued all through the conflict that multiethnic Bosnia was not a rustic in any respect and that, together with its Catholic Croats and its Bosniaks, who’re largely Muslim and account for about half of the inhabitants, it ought to be break up between neighboring Serbia and Croatia. Bosniaks, they insisted, have been simply treacherous Serb converts who centuries in the past deserted their unique (Orthodox Christian) religion.

Many in Sarajevo heard the echoes of these outdated insults in Vladimir Putin’s current statements, provided to justify Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

A United Nations arms embargo maintained in Bosnia all through the Nineties battle gave Bosnian Serb militias, armed and backed by the Serbia-controlled Yugoslav Army, an edge within the struggle. They conquered 60% of Bosnia’s territory in lower than two months, committing horrendous atrocities towards their Bosniak and Croat compatriots.

In 1995, the U.S.-brokered Dayton Peace settlement put an finish to the bloodshed in Bosnia by dividing the nation into two semi-autonomous elements — one run by the Serbs and the opposite shared by Bosniaks and Croats. The two are linked by weak multiethnic establishments.

But residing collectively within the aftermath of a brutal, fratricidal battle has confirmed to be troublesome.

The postwar power-sharing system perpetuates the polarized and venomous political local weather in Bosnia, whereas its entrenched nationalist leaders constantly stoke ethnic animosities for political acquire.

With Moscow’s backing, the strongly pro-Russian Bosnian Serbs, particularly, have been advocating for years for the independence of their area. Meanwhile, sectarian networks of patronage and pervasive corruption, which progressively grew to become integral to the system, be certain that Bosnia stays one of many poorest international locations in Europe, more and more hemorrhaging its greatest and brightest.

“Right now, Ukrainians are subjected to torture, they are pleading for help and hoping for who knows what,” mentioned Zoka Catic, a film-maker and journalist from Sarajevo who has spent years documenting the devastating affect of conflict on the psychological well being of Bosnians of all ethnic stripes.

No matter how the battle in Ukraine ends, he argued, there is no such thing as a such factor as a contented ending to a conflict.

“It is just a matter of time…before (Ukrainians) turn into us: sad, unhappy people who experienced the worst feeling in the world — helplessness.”