Water and sanitation department biggest culprit in not paying invoices on time – PSC | News24

The Public Service Commission stays involved at authorities departments not adhering to the 30-day cost interval for suppliers.

The PSC launched its quarterly bulletin on Wednesday which confirmed some departments had improved in paying suppliers, whereas others had not.

The Department of Water and Sanitation was flagged as a offender with a rise in unpaid invoices in comparison with the earlier quarter.

The Department of Water and Sanitation was the most important offender in accumulating a big quantity of unpaid invoices, with the division owing on 199 invoices price R266 729 456 on the finish of December 2021.

This was in keeping with the Public Service Commission’s (PSC) quarterly Pulse of the Public Service Bulletin which coated the interval between 1 October and 31 December 2021.

PSC commissioner Anele Gxoyiya mentioned on Wednesday that the late cost of suppliers remained a priority for the fee.

He mentioned essentially the most worrying impact of non-payment was the numerous curiosity charged to authorities departments in owed penalties.

READ | Gas, oligarchs, iron and mining: The Russian money that may be behind SA’s pro-Kremlin stance

“Late and non-payment of suppliers can expose departments to costly litigation for non-payment, including being ordered to pay interest on late payments resulting in the already scarce financial resources being diverted from priority areas.

“A working example is the revelation in a written response to questions within the Gauteng legislature by the MEC for Health that the provincial Department of Health in 2020/21 paid R5 642 301 of curiosity on late funds whereas nonetheless owing an additional R91.8 million for penalty curiosity,” Gxoyiya said.

For years, the PSC had pointed to concerns about government departments at the provincial and national levels not paying suppliers on time.

National Treasury regulations mandate government departments to pay suppliers within a 30-day period.

The previous reporting to National Treasury showed several government departments had adhered to the policy, but some remained behind with its payments.

READ | Eskom wants R6 000 from each house after cutting power from 1 800 Fine Town properties due to ‘fraud’

The national Department of Water and Sanitation had 199 unpaid invoices amounting to R266 729 456 in December 2021. The number of invoices increased from 169 in September 2021 at R351 373 606.

The Department of Mineral Resources was also flagged as problematic, owing R1 221 793 in unpaid invoices.

The PSC was also concerned that the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure’s property management trading entity had seen a significant increase in unpaid invoices compared to the previous quarter.

The department recorded 356 unpaid invoices in December 2021 compared to 23 in September 2021 at the cost of R4 343 261.

READ | Justice division but to switch court docket recording contract which expired in April 2021

The PSC famous that some authorities departments had improved in addressing unpaid invoices, however submissions for the report have been typically submitted late.

The departments that had proven enchancment included the Department of Basic Education, the Department of High Education and the Department of International Relations and Cooperation.

The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development didn’t report as mandated by legislation within the quarter ending in September. The division owed 71 unpaid invoices valued at R16 244 672 as of December 2021.