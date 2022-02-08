Water cuts: Rand Water power supply failure leaves parts of Gauteng with dry taps | News24

Parts of Gauteng have been left with out water.

According to Rand Water, the Mapleton Booster Station skilled a complete energy provide failure on Sunday.

The station is equipped from a City of Ekurhuleni substation, which is fed from the Eskom grid.

The City of Tshwane mentioned the incident affected the Vlakfontein Reservoir, which provides the City.

Rand Water additional knowledgeable the City on Monday that the anticipated restore of the transformer was unsuccessful.

“As a result, their Mapleton Booster Station remains on 58% pumping capacity (430ml per day) until further notice,” the City mentioned in an announcement.

This restricted energy provide has resulted in declining ranges of two further Rand Water reservoirs, specifically Selcourt and Bronberg.