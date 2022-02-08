Water cuts: Rand Water power supply failure leaves parts of Gauteng with dry taps | News24
Parts of Gauteng have been left with out water.
Some components of Gauteng have been left with out water following a Rand Water energy provide failure.
According to Rand Water, the Mapleton Booster Station skilled a complete energy provide failure on Sunday.
The station is equipped from a City of Ekurhuleni substation, which is fed from the Eskom grid.
The City of Tshwane mentioned the incident affected the Vlakfontein Reservoir, which provides the City.
Rand Water additional knowledgeable the City on Monday that the anticipated restore of the transformer was unsuccessful.
“As a result, their Mapleton Booster Station remains on 58% pumping capacity (430ml per day) until further notice,” the City mentioned in an announcement.
This restricted energy provide has resulted in declining ranges of two further Rand Water reservoirs, specifically Selcourt and Bronberg.
The following reservoirs and areas could also be affected:
GARSFONTEIN RESERVOIR
*Queenswoord Reservoir
*Villeria Peak Tanks
*Waverly HL Reservoir
*Waverly LL Reservoir
*Kilner Park Reservoir
*Montana Reservoir
*Magalieskruin Reservoir
*Sinoville HL Reservoir
*Sinoville LL Reservoir
*Murrayfield Reservoir
*Mamelodi R1 Reservoir
*Eersterust Reservoir
*Cillinan Reservoir
*Koedoesnek HL Reservoir
*Mamelodi R3 Reservoir
*Erusmasrand
*Waterkloof Ridge
*Monument Park
*Cornwall Hill
*Constantia Park
*Carina Reservoir
The City has apologised for the inconvenience brought about.
Residents are urged to make use of water sparingly throughout this era.
