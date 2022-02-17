Water Taxis Are Here. First Port Of Service Is Maharashtra

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray underlined the significance of Centre-state cooperation

Mumbai:

India first water taxi companies between south Mumbai and the satellite tv for pc metropolis of Navi Mumbai had been flagged off nearly by Chief Minister Uddhavy Thackeray and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal this afternoon. The water taxies will deliver down the journey time to 45 minutes from the sooner 90 minutes between Navi Mumbai space to mainland Mumbai.

Uddhav Thackeray inaugurated the Belapur jetty whereas Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbanand Sonowal flagged off the water taxi.

Both the Chief Minister and the Union Minister of Waterways underlined the significance of Centre-state cooperation to make sure that public infrastructure initiatives are accomplished on time.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Sonowal mentioned, “This is great moment for all of us. For this I pay my deep regards to the people of Maharashtra and the state government of Maharashtra.”

“The project has been successfully implemented by the Maharashtra Maritime Board with 50% of the costs borne by the state and 50% by the Centre. The completion of this project was achieved despite the Covid pandemic,” Mr Sonowal added.

Uddhav Thackeray additionally complimented the Minister by saying, “I want to thank you for giving Maharashtra priority.”

“Politics has it place but we should prioritise serving the public. I want to thank you for supporting us and I am sure that will happen in the future too. The Maharashtra government will not step back when it comes to projects of public convenience. If we are working for the public, you cooperate with us and we will cooperate with you,” Mr Thackeray mentioned.

Three companies had been concerned within the growth of the challenge, the Mumbai Port Trust, Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) and CIDCO. While the port belief is a central company, the opposite two are state authorities companies. The cooperation between the state and centre has led to completion of the initiatives, in response to the administration.

Construction of the Belapur Jetty in Navi Mumbai began in January 2019 and the challenge was accomplished late final yr at a price of Rs 8.37 crore. The jetty was constructed beneath the Sagarmala programme with equal funding by the Centre and state authorities.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was additionally on the perform together with the state Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde.

Speaking on the inauguration, Mr Shinde mentioned, “The Centre has contributed 50% and the state has contributed 50%. This will help the public a lot. This will save time and fuel and will also be comfortable. CIDCO has also built a jetty. We are looking at creating a loop around Mumbai when it comes to water transport.”

“I want to thank Sarbananda Sonowalji for expediting things after taking charge. I thank you for extending support for the project and helping the state government to complete the project,” he added.