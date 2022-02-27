‘Watershed moment’: EU to buy and deliver weapons to Ukraine

The EU says it’s going to purchase and ship weapons to Ukraine – the primary time the bloc has financed navy help for a rustic beneath assault.

The transfer was announced by Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday evening.

Von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, stated plans had additionally been made to ban state-owned media retailers Russia Today and Sputnik from broadcasting within the EU.

“As the war in Ukraine rages on, and Ukrainians fight bravely for their country, the European Union steps up once more its support for Ukraine and the sanctions against the aggressor – Putin’s Russia,” stated von der Leyen.

“For the first time ever, the European Union will finance the purchase and delivery of weapons and other equipment to a country that is under attack.

“This is a watershed second.”

The bloc can be proposing to ban Russian-owned, Russian registered or Russian-controlled plane from taking off and landing in the EU or flying over the bloc’s airspace.