Watts going down? Europe’s scorching summer parches hydropower

Press play to take heed to this text

Searing warmth sweeping Europe this summer season is incapacitating the Continent’s hydropower crops and prompting a rethink about tips on how to adapt water energy as world warming accelerates.

As temperatures soared above 40 degrees Celsius throughout a lot of Western and Southern Europe in July, dwindling water ranges pressured hydro crops to curb their energy output, divert water elsewhere and even shut down totally. Another warmth wave is gathering power throughout the Continent this week.

In Italy, which depends on hydropower for roughly one-fifth of its electrical energy, the scenario is especially dire.

“We are experiencing a situation that has not been recorded in our industrial history,” stated Francesco Fornari, a lead civil engineer at Enel, considered one of Italy’s largest utilities that controls over 500 hydroelectric crops within the nation.

“[The] shortage of water in rivers, in our lakes is very extreme … it’s a problem for energy production,” he stated, including that Enel’s hydropower manufacturing this summer season is lower than half of 2021 ranges.

Reduced water ranges are notably extreme in Italy’s north, Fornari stated, the place snowfall and rain had been uncharacteristically low in late 2021 and earlier this yr.

Hotter water temperatures additionally have an effect on the era of plant cooling methods, which along with low water ranges has pressured Enel to close “many” hydropower stations and divert treasured water reserves for different functions, together with irrigation.

Broadly, the 2 commonest types of hydropower in Europe are run-of-river crops, which depend on steady water circulate from a river to generate energy, and reservoir storage, which shops water behind a dam and releases it in a managed technique to produce electrical energy.

According to Glenn Rickson, head of European energy evaluation on the market intelligence agency S&P Global, run-of-river crops have been hit the toughest this summer season as river water ranges dropped.

But reservoir shares are additionally at “low levels in most … markets,” he stated, including that in Spain and France they had been at their lowest in additional than 20 years in July.

Even the place water ranges are comparatively excessive, “where you can preserve stocks, you’re incentivized to do so,” Rickson stated. Power costs are more likely to be even increased this winter, so it is sensible for utilities to maintain the water behind dams and solely let it circulate out later.

That’s squeezing present hydro energy era. Output in Western Europe dropped 20 p.c within the second quarter of this yr in comparison with a mean yr, he added.

French electrical utility EDF controls over 1,000 dams and energy stations throughout the nation | Thierry Zoccolan/AFP through Getty Images

In France, the EU nation with the largest put in hydropower capability, output fell by 5.7 terawatt hours — or round one-quarter — within the first half of this yr in comparison with 2021, stated a spokesperson for the utility EDF.

The firm, which controls 80 p.c of hydropower capability in France and over 1,000 dams and energy stations, stated reservoir ranges had a filling charge of 67 p.c in late July, down 13 proportion factors from the historic common.

Building resilience

Climate change makes increased temperatures extra seemingly in the coming years, which is forcing hydropower corporations to contemplate methods to adapt.

“The value of water will change,” stated Antony Froggatt, a senior fellow and vitality analyst at Chatham House, including that the necessity to prioritize water for irrigation and ingesting will “create an economic pressure” which will make hydropower more and more costly.

The concern in Italy, Enel’s Fornari stated, is that ageing hydro crops will not be outfitted to deal with excessive water temperatures and “dramatically changing” seasonal patterns. There can be restricted land to construct new hydropower stations.

But that doesn’t imply hydropower will go extinct, in accordance with Matteo Bianciotto, a senior coverage supervisor on the International Hydropower Association (IHA).

“We expect hydropower to play different roles [in the future],” he stated.

That might contain retrofitting current dams for use for so-called pumped storage: crops that bodily pump water again up mountains when energy costs are decrease — sometimes at evening — and later releasing the water to generate energy.

He stated extending the “range of operation” of crops is vital to constructing their resilience. European hydropower crops had been traditionally designed to function with a minimal water circulate, and engineers at the moment are working to increase this working vary.

Plant operators must also retrofit older crops to adapt to harsher climates, IHA wrote in a 2019 report.

“For hydropower operators, failure to adequately consider climate risks may lead to shortcomings in technical and financial performance, safety aspects, and environmental functions,” the affiliation stated.