Waves wash over roads, lap at houses as wild weather hits NSW coast

“We’re getting quite a lot of this now,” she stated. “This is climate change. We’re dealing with some pretty severe surf conditions so we will be making sure we build good and strong walls.”

The Bureau of Meteorology issued gale warnings for coastal areas of Sydney, the Macquarie, Hunter, Illawarra, Batemans Bay and Eden. Winds of 60km/h had been predicted from Kurnell close to the airport to Narooma on the South Coast, and heavy surf warnings for greater than 500 kilometres of shoreline from Newcastle to Eden.

Heavy rainfall that will result in flash flooding is predicted for components of the South Coast and for the Snowy Mountains on Sunday morning, by which era the clouds are anticipated to half additional north. The decrease NSW South Coast was placed on flood watch.

As the floodwaters receded within the north, a congo line of State Emergency Service and Country Fire Authority volunteers from Victoria made their method up the coast to assist with the clean-up, the dimensions of which may solely be appreciated as soon as the water ranges drop.