Wayland Athletic Teams Won’t Play Against Westford After Player Reports Being Called Racial Slurs

WESTFORD (CBS) — Word of final week’s recreation between the Westford Academy and Wayland High School ladies’ basketball groups has traveled quick, however it isn’t the rating that anybody is speaking about. A Wayland High School participant says she was subjected to a number of racial slurs through the recreation at Westford Academy.

As a consequence, Westford Academy banned college students from being allowed to attend any of the next weeks’ video games.

Chris Sanders is a member of the Westford School Committee and expressed his disappointment in a Facebook put up.

He wrote, “Our community has done some really good work with respect to diversity, equity, and inclusion, but this incident is a clear indication is a clear indication that we have much more work to do.”

Wayland Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Omar Easy got here out together with his personal letter written on to the superintendent of Westford Public Schools.

“It is inconceivable that one of our students had to endure such disrespectful behavior throughout the entire game,” the letter said. “At this point, Wayland Public Schools will not be competing in any athletic events this spring against Westford Public Schools.”

Dr. Easy said that he remained open to collaborating with Westford Public Schools to, “foster a safe and anti-racist environment for their students.”

WBZ-TV reached out to the superintendents from each districts for this report however didn’t obtain responses.