Wayland paramedic, nurse sister help woman during medical emergency on a plane

WAYLAND — A Wayland firefighter paramedic and her sister, a nurse at Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington, are being credited for serving to to save lots of a girl’s life final week. The sisters had been on a flight from Boston to Fort Meyers when the girl grew to become unresponsive.

When flight attendants requested anybody with a medical background to return ahead, paramedic Lindsay Byrne and nurse Nichole Kelly stepped up together with a firefighter from Florida.

“The three assessed the woman and found that she was unconscious, had grayish-blue skin, a faint pulse and was having difficulty breathing,” the Wayland Fire Department described in a Facebook post.

They decided she was having a diabetic emergency. They sat her as much as clear her airway and gave her sugar packets orally to assist her regain consciousness.

The trio stayed with the girl till the aircraft landed, the place an ambulance was ready to take her to a close-by hospital.

“Incidents like these are what first responders and medical professionals train for. Seeing this training and professionalism kick into action beyond our small community and in an environment with limited resources is a proud moment for the department that made a difference in someone’s life,” Wayland Fire Chief Neil McPherson mentioned. “I commend Lindsay and Nicole for working together and utilizing both of their unique skill sets to take this swift, lifesaving action while flying aboard an aircraft.”

Byrne has been with the Wayland Fire Department since 2018.