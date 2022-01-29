Wayne Carey says infamous affair has ‘haunted me for 20 years’

Wayne Carey has opened up about dishonest with a teammate’s spouse in a brand new clip suggesting he will likely be compelled to deal with his private demons.

AFL legend Wayne Carey has opened up about his dishonest affair with a teammate’s spouse in a trailer launched on Friday for the upcoming season of SAS Australia.

The former North Melbourne star will likely be a contestant on the Channel 7 present, which places celebrities by gruelling bodily and emotional duties, and a brand new video clip exhibits him addressing the damaging saga in his private life.

The footy world was surprised in 2002 when it emerged Carey was having an affair with Anthony Stevens’ spouse Kelli, a scandal that tarnished the AFL icon’s fame and noticed him go away the Kangaroos to complete his profession with the Adelaide Crows.

Brent Harvey, the AFL games-record holder who performed his whole 20-year profession at North Melbourne, mentioned final 12 months the sex scandal ruptured the playing group and crippled the club for years.

In the clip launched by Seven on Friday, SAS instructors label Carey a “trainwreck” and he tells them throughout an interrogation session: “I slept with a teammate’s wife. It’s haunted me for 20 years.

“My integrity will always be questioned. I’m not trying to prove anything to the public — it’s to myself.

“People can change. They evolve. Hopefully this can help me.”

The clip ends with Carey saying his “worst nightmare” could be standing on the prime of a mountain as a result of he has a worry of heights — as footage exhibits him scaling a frightening cliff face.

Publicly, Stevens stayed silent for years about being betrayed by Carey earlier than lastly happening the file with veteran AFL journalist Mike Sheahan in 2015. At the time, Stevens told Fox Footy’s Open Mike Carey had not even apologised to him — one thing Carey refuted.

Carey spoke in 2016 about how he moved to fix his rift with Stevens forward of the 20-year reunion for the Kangaroos’ 1996 premiership-winning group. The pair met privately in Melbourne earlier than the large occasion to kind out their variations.

“As we know, Stevo said on Open Mike a little while ago that he thought that I hadn’t properly apologised so that is where it started,” Carey informed Triple M six years in the past.

“A heartfelt apology. That’s where it started and that’s where it ended.

“You’ll never forget (the affair) and it’s something that will live with me forever, as I’m sure it will a lot of people, which is still sad and I still live with that, but we can go to the event on Saturday and just have a smile on our faces and laugh and people can feel really good about being there.”

Last 12 months Harvey informed the Inside 50 with Crawf and Quinny podcast the intercourse scandal brought on a “big divide” throughout the Kangaroos taking part in group and set the membership again “four or five years”.

Carey remains to be concerned in footy as a commentator and whereas Harvey isn’t greatest mates with him, he has nothing however admiration for Stevens and the way in which he has carried himself for the reason that life-changing ordeal.

“I’m also a massive Anthony Stevens fan, absolutely love the bloke, probably my favourite teammate I’ve ever played with so it was tough,” Harvey mentioned. “The 10-year reunion wasn’t great, but then the 20-year reunion was OK.

“This is why I love Stevo so much because he’s about everybody else. He’ll shake Wayne’s hand and say g’day to him at the function because he doesn’t want the 16 other blokes sitting in the corner thinking, ‘Have a look at this’.

“I don’t think they’re ever going to be best mates, that’s my opinion, I actually don’t know if Stevo speaks to him or not, but he’s a bigger man than I would ever be.”