Wayne Carey’s ex wants ‘dark’ moment dropped from SAS Australia

The former companion of AFL star Wayne Carey has requested for the “dark” finish to their relationship to be off-limits on SAS Australia.

The former North Melbourne star might be a contestant on the Channel 7 present, which begins on Monday evening.

Carey and his fellow movie star recruits have signed up for the sequence which places celebrities by way of gruelling bodily and emotional duties.

A promotion teaser earlier this month confirmed Carey addressing his infamous cheating affair with a teammate’s wife throughout a phase on the present the place he was interrogated by officers.

Now it has been revealed by The Herald Sun, Carey may even tackle his break up from Neilson throughout his participation on the present.

The Melbourne socialite turned Los Angeles-based actor says she hopes the “dark period” of her life received’t be re-explored within the public eye when aired on Seven.

The former couple had been briefly engaged in 2009, however break up quickly afterwards.

The separation got here after Carey frolicked in a US jail for assaulting Miami police, who had been referred to as after what the footballer claims was an unintended glassing of Neilson in 2007.

She says she stays involved together with her ex and doesn’t need the incident to be aired in public once more.

“The incident was so long ago now and it was a dark period of our relationship, but I can say with certainty the glass of wine was intentionally thrown into my face and smashed my mouth pretty bad,” she advised The Herald Sun.

“(It is) definitely something I well and truly want to leave behind me.”

Carey will reportedly be confrontedand requested to deal with a string of scandals that adopted his profession downwards spiral following his 2002 affair with Kangaroos star Anthony Stevens’ spouse Kelli, throughout his stint on SAS Australia.

He was finally compelled to depart North Melbourne on the time to complete his profession with the Adelaide Crows.

Brent Harvey, the AFL games-record holder who performed his total 20-year profession at North Melbourne, mentioned final yr the sex scandal ruptured the playing group and crippled the club for years.

In the clip launched by Seven this month, SAS instructors label Carey a “trainwreck” and he tells them throughout an interrogation session: “I slept with a teammate’s wife. It’s haunted me for 20 years.

“My integrity will always be questioned. I’m not trying to prove anything to the public — it’s to myself.

“People can change. They evolve. Hopefully this can help me.”

The clip ends with Carey saying his “worst nightmare” could be standing on the high of a mountain as a result of he has a concern of heights — as footage exhibits him scaling a frightening cliff face.

Publicly, Stevens stayed silent for years about being betrayed by Carey earlier than lastly happening the report with veteran AFL journalist Mike Sheahan in 2015. At the time, Stevens told Fox Footy’s Open Mike Carey had not even apologised to him — one thing Carey refuted.

Carey spoke in 2016 about how he moved to fix his rift with Stevens forward of the 20-year reunion for the Kangaroos’ 1996 premiership-winning staff. The pair met privately in Melbourne earlier than the large occasion to kind out their variations.

“As we know, Stevo said on Open Mike a little while ago that he thought that I hadn’t properly apologised so that is where it started,” Carey advised Triple M six years in the past.

“A heartfelt apology. That’s where it started and that’s where it ended.

“You’ll never forget (the affair) and it’s something that will live with me forever, as I’m sure it will a lot of people, which is still sad and I still live with that, but we can go to the event on Saturday and just have a smile on our faces and laugh and people can feel really good about being there.”

Carey in the meantime, can also be on the centre of Channel 7’s footy commentary team shake-up forward of the 2022 season.

The two-time premiership winner and seven-time All-Australian is ready to be moved off Seven’s Friday Night Footy protection with standard presenter Daisy Pearce shifting to Friday nights.

Pearce is ready to hitch Hawthorn premiership captain Luke Hodge on particular feedback as Brian Taylor and James Brayshaw name the sport. Carey had been a fixture on Friday nights since 2014.