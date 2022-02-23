Wayne Carey’s past romances shame catches up to him

Wayne Carey’s demons from previous relationships have been laid naked in a confronting interrogation on SAS Australia.

In an episode screened Tuesday evening, the soccer legend opened up about his notorious relationship scandals that left his life at all-time low.

The 50-year-old labelled his affair with a teammate’s spouse as “the biggest regret of my life as an adult” in promotional clips beforehand launched by Channel 7.

He has additionally addressed ongoing claims he deliberately “glassed” his former fiancee Kate Neilson.

It comes after Neilson spoke publicly final week about wanting to place the traumatic incident behind her. She stays on talking phrases with the North Melbourne icon.

Carey bared his sole in Tuesday evening’s episode, revealing his disgrace at options he mentally abused companions in earlier relationships.

“I’m not proud of some of the things that I’ve done,” he mentioned within the episode that additionally featured Barry Hall committing toilet etiquette sins.

“But I’ve done a lot of work on myself over the last 10 years and I take ownership of it myself.

“One of the biggest stories was when I slept with a teammate’s wife. It’s haunted me for over 20 years. I was in self destruction mode and I guess my life started to unravel. I left the football club and went to America.

“In America, I’ve been charged with assaulting police, I got accused of glassing my girlfriend.

I leant over to throw wine on her in a restaurant, which clearly is wrong, the glass touched her lip. The headlines were that I glassed her.

“That’s one of the biggest regrets of my life. Of course throwing wine on a girlfriend is unacceptable, completely unacceptable. Yes, the glass touched her lip, it didn’t break, I wasn’t trying to glass her.”

When requested if he was an aggressive individual, Carey replied: “No”.

He admits he was blind to his earlier behaviour in mentally abusing and intimidating former companions.

“All my partners would say I’ve never been physically abusive,” he mentioned.

“But have I been abusive mentally and also I guess intimidating? Absolutely. Why I behave that way is due to I think a number of reasons, not addressing things. Actually being physically violent to someone. I saw that growing up. The way my dad was with my mum.

Horrific stuff. And that’s why when people close to me said that it is unacceptable, I said, ‘What do you mean?’. I raised my voice, I stood up, I put my arm on her. I now know how warped my thinking was. You don’t have to actually hit someone to be abusive.

“The penny drop stuff. I spoke to the right people and that’s not to say I’m a perfect human now either, I’m still a work in progress.”

The Herald Sun, earlier revealed Neilson, a Melbourne socialite turned Los Angeles-based actor, mentioned she hoped the “dark period” of her life wouldn’t be re-explored within the public eye when aired on Seven.

The former couple had been briefly engaged in 2009, however cut up quickly afterwards.

The separation got here after Carey frolicked in a US jail for assaulting Miami police, who had been referred to as after what the footballer claims was an unintentional glassing of Neilson in 2007.

“The incident was so long ago now and it was a dark period of our relationship, but I can say with certainty the glass of wine was intentionally thrown into my face and smashed my mouth pretty bad,” she advised The Herald Sun.

“(It is) definitely something I well and truly want to leave behind me.”

Carey additionally needs to place his affair with former North Melbourne teammate Anthony Stevens’ from 2002 behind him.

He says he has supplied an apology to Stevens. Stevens has beforehand mentioned he by no means obtained an apology.

Carey was in the end pressured to depart North Melbourne on the time to complete his profession with the Adelaide Crows.

Brent Harvey, the AFL games-record holder who performed his complete 20-year profession at North Melbourne, mentioned final 12 months the sex scandal ruptured the playing group and crippled the club for years.

Publicly, Stevens stayed silent for years about being betrayed by Carey earlier than lastly happening the document with veteran AFL journalist Mike Sheahan in 2015.

Carey spoke in 2016 about how he moved to fix his rift with Stevens forward of the 20-year reunion for the Kangaroos’ 1996 premiership-winning group. The pair met privately in Melbourne earlier than the large occasion to kind out their variations.

“As we know, Stevo said on Open Mike a little while ago that he thought that I hadn’t properly apologised so that is where it started,” Carey advised Triple M six years in the past.

“A heartfelt apology. That’s where it started and that’s where it ended.

“You’ll never forget (the affair) and it’s something that will live with me forever, as I’m sure it will a lot of people, which is still sad and I still live with that, but we can go to the event on Saturday and just have a smile on our faces and laugh and people can feel really good about being there.”