Wayne County Investing $90 Million To Improve Roads, Bridges

(CBS Detroit) — Wayne County is investing practically $90 million into its roads and bridge infrastructures forward of the 2022 building, in accordance with the county Department of Public Services.

The county hopes to enhance greater than 25 roads and greater than 10 bridges by the autumn.

Officials say the undertaking might be a continuation of Wayne County’s 10-Year Asset Management Plan (TAMP) for its infrastructure.

“The plan, initially implemented in 2019, focuses on preventative maintenance for the county’s roads and bridges,” stated Department of Public Services Director Beverly Watts.

Construction season will start in April by means of November.

“While we continue to improve our roads and bridges, additional state and federal dollars are needed to assist our plan; which is a roadmap designed to continue helping us achieve the goal of being proactive and not reactive when it comes to Wayne County infrastructure,” stated Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans.

To view the complete itemizing of initiatives, go to www.waynecounty.com.

