Wayward Demons overcome Richmond in AFL

An inaccurate Melbourne have prolonged their AFL profitable streak to 13, with a third-quarter blast sufficient to down Richmond by 22 factors of their Anzac Day Eve conflict on the MCG.

Every week after slamming by means of 10 third-term targets to blow away GWS, the Demons once more discovered top-gear after halftime to overturn a nine-point deficit and take a 21-point lead into the ultimate change.

The 9.22 (76) to eight.6 (54) end result ensured the reigning premiers skipped to 6-0 this season and have not misplaced since round-19 in opposition to the Western Bulldogs final 12 months.

Even lacking premiership stars Jake Lever and Jack Viney (coronavirus protocols), the Demons proved far too robust for Richmond, who hunch to 2-4.

The Tigers, who have been coming off a shock loss to Adelaide, got here out firing with fierce strain across the ball as Liam Baker’s aim late within the second quarter gave them a shock halftime lead.

But the load of numbers, 64 inside-50s to 42, ultimately overwhelmed the Tigers as Demons forwards Sam Weideman (three targets) and Bayley Fritsch (two) mixed properly.

Richmond changing their probabilities early stored them within the match as Melbourne’s rating was 3.13 earlier than discovering their groove with 5 third-quarter targets.

Christian Petracca had a quieter sport, however fellow Demons celebrity Clayton Oliver stepped as much as earn best-on-ground honours with 41 possessions, 22 of them contested.

Even with out All-Australian Lever, the Demons’ stingy back-six, led by Steven May, made Richmond work for each level to proceed their run because the AFL’s greatest defensive staff.

Richmond’s prime performers have been defenders Nick Vlastuin and Jayden Short and midfielder Jack Graham

The Tigers misplaced Thomson Dow (thigh) within the third quarter and the younger midfielder was subbed out for Matt Parker.

Richmond have simply 5 days to regroup earlier than enjoying struggling West Coast at Optus Stadium on Friday evening, whereas the Demons will return to the MCG subsequent Saturday for a twilight conflict with Hawthorn.