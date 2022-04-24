Europe
WB Managing Director discusses energy diversification, regional connectivity with Georgian Finance Minister
World Bank Managing Director of Operations, Axel van
Trotsenburg, echoed the assembly with Georgian Finance Minister
Lasha Khutsishvili, Trend reviews citing 1TV.
“We mentioned power diversification, regional connectivity,
transformational initiatives and sharing Georgia’s expertise with
World Bank Group (WBG) International Development Agency (IDA)
international locations. Thank you for being an IDA champion,” WB Managing
Director wrote on Facebook.