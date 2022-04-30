WCCO Saturday Morning Links: April 30, 2022





Next Weather: Weekend Looks To Be Mostly A Washout, With Below-Average TempsFriday is anticipated to remain breezy and gentle, with scattered showers early, a break noon, after which doubtlessly extra rain growing this night.

Next Weather: A Mostly-Dry Friday, Then A Very Soggy WeekendFriday shall be windy, hotter, and primarily dry — however we’re in for some soaking rain this weekend.

Next Weather: Rains Return Thursday, Wet Weekend To FollowAfter a cool and dry Wednesday, precipitation returns to the Twin Cities Thursday, and our unseasonably cool development continues.

How Do We Know If Spring Has Sprung?

National Guard Heads To Crookston To Help With FloodingFast-rising waters shortly stuffed components of northwestern Minnesota and the Dakotas over the weekend.





Source link