Americas
WCCO Saturday Morning Links: Feb. 19, 2022
‘A Slap In The Face’: Activists, Angered Over Potter Sentence, Demonstrate At Judge’s HomeAccording to WCCO’s Adam Duxter, regulation enforcement on scene mentioned Icon Beauty Supply was the one place hit within the metropolis, however added there have been stories of looters within the space.
Daunte Wright’s Family Reacts To Kim Potter’s Sentence: ‘The Justice System Murdered Him All Over Again’The household of Daunte Wright spoke out following former officer Kim Potter’s downward departure sentence Friday, saying “the justice system murdered him all over again.”