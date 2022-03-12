Americas

WCCO Saturday Morning Links: March 12, 2022

Magic Rally, Cut Timberwolves’ Winning Streak At 6 GamesThe Minnesota Timberwolves did lots of dwelling off 3-point capturing doing their six-game successful streak. On Friday evening the pictures stopped falling and the streak died with it.

Yegor Chinakhov Lifts Blue Jackets To 3-2 Win Over Wild In SO Yegor Chinakhov scored the shootout winner after Zach Werenski tied the sport with 30.4 seconds left in regulation to rally the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 3-2 win over the Minnesota Wild on Friday evening and snap a four-game dropping streak.

AP Source: Cubs, Andrelton Simmons Agree To $4 million, 1-Year DealThe Chicago Cubs agreed to a $4 million, one-year contract with slick-fielding shortstop Andrelton Simmons, an individual aware of the state of affairs mentioned Friday.

Minneapolis Data Firm Ready To Develop Safeguards For Sports Betting In MNWith a sports activities playing proposal gaining bipartisan backing and tribal help, the Minnesota state legislature is coming nearer to legalizing betting on video games. 



