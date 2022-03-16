‘We all will be judged.’ Russian prisoners of war voice disquiet, shame over war in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin “has given orders to commit crimes. It’s not just to demilitarize Ukraine or defeat the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but now cities of peaceful civilians are being destroyed.”

These are the voices of Russian prisoners of warfare now held by Ukraine.

Their public appearances could also be questionable beneath the Geneva Conventions, which forbid states from inflicting pointless humiliation to prisoners of warfare. And it’s attainable that they felt strain to precise views sympathetic to these of their captors.

But three captured Russian air power pilots who spoke to CNN didn’t counsel they had been talking beneath duress.

CNN requested entry to talk with the prisoners with the Ukrainian Interior Ministry. That request was made previous to a press convention that befell in Kyiv on Friday. CNN spoke with the three males instantly after that press convention.

CNN had been the one journalists within the room and at no time did Ukrainian Security Services, who had been within the room all through, interject or direct CNN or the prisoners to ask or reply particular questions. The interview was carried out in Russian.

The prisoners weren’t handcuffed, and whereas they did not transfer from their seats, gave the impression to be beneath no bodily restraint.

We are reporting the contents of this interview as there seems to be a typical thread showing from different Russian prisoners of warfare talking following their captures — that this isn’t a warfare they wish to be preventing.

The three pilots sat round a desk. One of them had a gash in his brow, which he mentioned had been sustained earlier than his seize.

“The treatment has been acceptable. They’ve offered us food and drink. They offered medical treatment,” mentioned one pilot, whose first title is Maxim.

CNN’s interview with the three Russian captives revealed that they’d deep disquiet about their mission and the struggling of Ukrainian civilians. They additionally had harsh phrases for his or her commander-in-chief, Putin.

And they spoke of tearful calls dwelling.

Their testimony seems to help western assessments that there are morale points amongst at the very least some Russian troops in Ukraine. On March 1, a senior US official mentioned the US has “indications that morale is flagging in some” of the Russian items.

“They again did not expect the resistance that they were going to get, and that their own morale has suffered as a result,” the official mentioned.

Maxim, an officer and fighter-bomber pilot, did many of the speaking. He appeared bruised and really pale however spoke lucidly within the tone of an expert soldier. CNN is utilizing solely the primary names of the prisoners of warfare for their very own safety.

He mentioned he had solely obtained his “secret combat order” the day earlier than Putin introduced the “special military operation” towards Ukraine.

The pilots had been requested what they thought of Putin’s claims that Ukraine was run by neo-Nazis.

“I think it was invented as a pretext and is something that the world cannot understand,” Maxim mentioned. “But Putin and his circle need this in order to achieve their own objectives. One such step was that it would be beneficial for them to spread disinformation about fascism and Nazism.”

“We didn’t see any Nazis or fascists. Russians and Ukrainians can communicate in the same language, so we see the good (in these people),” Maxim mentioned.

“It’s hard to give a direct assessment of his actions. But, at the bare minimum, judging by the consequences of his orders, he is incorrect.”

At a distinct media briefing in the identical venue, a reconnaissance officer referred to as Vladimir who had been captured advised a bunch of worldwide reporters, “Our government told us we need to liberate the civilian population. I want to tell Russian servicemen: lay down your arms and leave your stations, don’t come here. Everyone wants peace here.”

Vladimir then went an enormous step additional, saying: “I want to tell our commander-in-chief to stop terror acts in Ukraine because when we come back we’ll rise against him.”

Another reconnaissance officer on the identical occasion echoed the sentiment, addressing Putin instantly.

“You won’t hide this for long. There are many like us here. Sooner or later, we’ll come home.”

Speaking to CNN, Maxim, the pilot, turned emotional concerning the struggling inflicted on civilians for the reason that invasion.

“It’s not just about demilitarizing Ukraine or the defeat of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but now cities of peaceful civilians are being destroyed. Even, I don’t know, what can justify, f**k, the tears of a child, or even worse, the deaths of innocent people, children.”

He mentioned they had been conscious of what had occurred in locations like Mariupol, the place practically 1,600 folks have been killed for the reason that invasion started.

“It was a horrifying reality, not simply because it’s a crime. It’s vandalism. You can’t forgive such issues. To bomb a maternity ward ?” he mentioned.

“It’s the most perverse f**king form of neo-Nazism, neo-fascism. Who could think of such a thing?”

Another pilot, whose first title is Alexei, added quietly, “It’s not really up to us, who to bomb, what to bomb. It’s a command.”

Captives discuss of confusion, reluctance

Maxim and his fellow pilots prompt there was widespread disquiet concerning the Ukraine offensive.

“I know in my unit, they are totally against it,” Maxim mentioned.

“They have many relatives and friends [in Ukraine], and they were told it was an operation localized to the DNR [the breakaway Russian-backed Donetsk area], and not an attack on the whole country. My division was totally against it.”

“If Ukraine wanted to become part of Russia, to strike up some cooperation — by all means. No one would be against that. But to force them is just not acceptable.”

Neil Greenberg is a professor of protection psychological well being at King’s College London. He served within the UK Armed Forces for greater than 20 years and has deployed, as a psychiatrist and researcher, to quite a lot of hostile environments.

He defined that beneath the Geneva Convention, prisoners of warfare are sure to provide solely their names, rank, date of beginning and army identification quantity. “That’s all you have to give so the fact that they are saying more than that suggests that either they have been put in a difficult situation because they have had pressure put on them, or that they are distressed enough that they have broken protocol because they believe what they are saying,” Greenberg advised CNN.

“What’s interesting from a psychological point of view is that the average soldier doesn’t often have the political ideals of whoever runs the country. So if you ask soldiers why they do what they do, they often say they do it because they are fighting for each other — we are a band of brothers and therefore we are going to do what we do because we are following orders and we look after each other,” he added.

“It’s unlikely that they would have the same ideals as Putin so it would be wrong to think automatically that those views were not true.”

Another soldier held by the Ukrainians advised a separate media briefing of his artillery unit’s entry from Belarus down the street to Chernihiv. He teared up as he spoke of assembly locals who advised his unit to go dwelling, and mentioned, “There are no fascists here.”

He additionally spoke of confusion amongst items. His group turned caught in a swamp and needed to destroy their infantry preventing car. They wandered on foot for a number of days earlier than reaching a village and surrendering after an alternate of fireside.

Another Russian soldier — in a video launched by Ukrainian media — mentioned he had crossed from Crimea on the primary evening of the offensive.

The unnamed soldier, who mentioned he was 22 years outdated and gave his unit’s quantity, mentioned it was quickly apparent that “we are not here as peacekeepers, but to fight. We asked commanders what the f**k we are doing here. We couldn’t turn around and leave. Behind were the echelons [units] that kill deserters.”

The soldier mentioned, “We were told there were no civilians in every settlement. But they were there. It worried us.

“We had already realized that missiles had been flying on the civilian inhabitants, towards odd cities however not on army amenities. Although we had been advised fairly the alternative. So, we surrendered.”

Last-minute orders

Maxim said he had received his combat orders the day before Putin announced the invasion.

And then, he said, there was a surprise.

“The order was canceled. Part of the air power that had already taken off needed to flip again. We had been blissful and thought that perhaps issues had been resolved peacefully.”

He was wrong — and soon received a list of coordinates for targets in eastern Ukraine, around Izium and Chuhuiv.

He said he was not sure what he was hitting. “It’s inconceivable to essentially know what’s past our state borders. For instance, they mark down a column of tanks. But we can’t be certain if there may be actually one there or not.”

CNN has analyzed multiple instances in which air-dropped bombs have hit civilian areas in Ukraine since the invasion began on February 24.

“We solely dropped non-locating missiles,” Maxim said, meaning what analysts describe as “dumb bombs,” unguided munitions which pose a greater risk of causing indiscriminate damage.

“I simply used the standard explosive bombs, product of forged iron… the identical sort that had been used throughout World War Two with some modifications right here and there over time. There are extra trendy ballistic varieties, in fact, however the reality stays that we didn’t use these,” Maxim added.

Last week, US and NATO officers mentioned Russia had relied way more closely on much less subtle, so-called “dumb bombs” than it has on its arsenal of precision-guided munitions.

“It’s onerous to say at this level whether or not that is pushed by expense, if that is pushed by a scarcity of stock or if that is simply pushed by a need to be extra brutal within the in using power,” a senior NATO official said on Thursday.

Other Russian soldiers captured by the Ukrainians have also spoken of last-minute orders.

Sergey, who was with an artillery unit, said in an earlier media briefing that “at 10:00 am on the twenty third (of February) they had been lined up and advised by the commander about Putin’s order to assault Ukraine, seize Kyiv and “protect the population against the fascism and tyranny in Ukraine.”

An unsure future

The pilots who spoke to CNN had been unsure about how the warfare would finish.

“I hope our superiors have control over the circumstances. How things are going to develop in the future, to make a wish for some outcome, I’m not going to do that here, to say what I want,” Maxim mentioned.

He additionally spoke of his first contact with household again dwelling.

“I said ‘I’m alive’ because it was our first conversation. I told them: ‘I’m alive and being held captive.’

“We talked about private issues. About our youngsters, the house; not about army stuff.

“Of course, we really want to see our families and loved ones. To meet with them. And hug them because they are worried.”

But they had been anxious about what may occur to them, mentioned Maxim.

“The crimes that we committed; we all will be judged the same. Other than that, I cannot say. It’s impossible to guess … They will judge us,” mentioned Maxim.

Another soldier at a distinct briefing expressed related emotions.

“It feels terrible to realize our mistake. It will take years, decades, centuries to repair relations,” he mentioned.

“I wish I could sink into the earth and vanish.”